Warren leads first Daily Kos straw poll, Sanders in fifth

Daily Kos, the progressive blog that's long been a fixture on the left, is out with its first presidential straw poll of the 2020 cycle.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the clear leader, with 22 percent, with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders bunched up behind her. O'Rourke has 15 percent support, Harris and Biden are tied at 14 percent, and Sanders is at 11 percent.

The progressive organization says it'll repeat the straw poll every two weeks, switching out the names of the bottom-two finishers.

The poll isn't scientific—anyone who visited the Daily Kos website could vote (one vote per computer), and the blog told NBC News that it sent out the straw poll to a large segment of its email list to give it additional play.

But even with that caveat, there are some interesting takeaways here.

Unlike national polls that largely measure name ID this early on, the Daily Kos figures give a snapshot of what already-engaged progressive activists are thinking. What stood out the most to us, though, was the low standing for Bernie Sanders. It’s an alarm bell for his team that he’s struggling with folks who should be his ideological allies.

Sanders' standing is especially interesting considering the straw poll has been a good indicator of grassroots enthusiasm in the past.

The first Daily Kos straw poll of the 2008 cycle (conducted in June of 2007) had John Edwards leading, but with Barack Obama the only other candidate in the double-digits even as conventional wisdom pegged Hillary Clinton the far-and-away favorite.

And last cycle, Sanders dominated the first straw poll (conducted in June of 2015) with 69 percent support at a time where the RealClearPolitics average of national polling had him at less than 12 percent.