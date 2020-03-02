Elizabeth Warren releases coronavirus plan Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a new plan on Monday to address the health and economic threats of the new coronavirus. She had previously released a plan to counter the virus' health effects and a spending bill in the Senate. The plan released Monday includes making sure that all Americans, including the uninsured, can get free coronavirus care, including any forthcoming vaccine. It creates an emergency paid leave program for people to take time off to get care. It includes a $400 billion fiscal stimulus package to counter the potential economic impact of the spreading virus. Warren remains in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, though she trails well behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. I've been worried that our economy is heading towards another crash—and coronavirus is already a serious economic threat. I've got a plan to address the economic impact, and I'm calling on Congress to act immediately. https://t.co/MT8zckV84q — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 2, 2020 Share this -







WHO staffer in Iran tests positive "A WHO staff member in our #Iran country office has now tested positive for #COVID19. He has mild disease"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2020







The temperature in Thailand A paramedic checks the temperature of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha before a meeting in Bangkok on March 2, 2020. Thailand currently has a total of 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Royal Thai Government via AFP - Getty Images







Trump claims 'it's very safe' to hold political rallies President Trump, responding to questions from reporters Monday about whether it was safe to hold large political rallies amid the spread of the virus, said: "I think it's very safe." He said he would use a meeting later in the day between his administration's coronavirus task force and pharmaceutical industry leaders to ask those executives about the possibility of accelerating the production of a coronavirus vaccine. "I think it's very safe," President Trump says when asked if it is safe to hold a campaign rally amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/GgeXT6FOna — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 2, 2020 "This meeting was set up before. That was about drug pricing," he said during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Colombia. "Now we're going to make another subject … the vaccine." Asked by a reporter if it might be possible to speed up development vaccine development, Trump replied, "That's what we're going to find out."







First case in Tunisia; four new cases in Qatar Tunisia's Ministry of Health announced the country's first case Monday: a 40-year-old Tunisian national who had recently returned from Italy. Qatar's main news agency, meanwhile, announced four new cases — bringing the nationwide total to seven.







The scene in Milan Tourists wearing face masks visit Milan's Duomo cathedral on March 2, 2020, as it re-opened to the public after being closed for a week due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Miguel Medina / AFP - Getty Images







World's largest shipping container conference is canceled TPM, a trade conference for the cargo shipping industry that was set to open Sunday in Long Beach, California, has been canceled amid concerns about the outbreak, the event's sponsors announced Monday. The organizers had expected upwards of 2,000 participants.







Louisiana gets proactive While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, I convened a Unified Command Group Meeting this morning and created the COVID-19 Task Force comprised of key state and federal officials. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/NYNlwFLHu4 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 2, 2020







NASA's data shows China's air pollution plummets amid outbreak Data from NASA's pollution monitoring satellites shows significant decreases over China in the concentration of nitrogen dioxide, a gas that contributes to air pollution — a change that's "at least partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus," the space agency's said. In an effort to curb a growing epidemic, the Chinese government put several major cities on lockdown and told millions of its factory workers to stay home to limit the spread of the virus, slowing down production. "This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event," said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) pollution monitoring satellites have detected significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over China. NASA






