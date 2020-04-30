Elon Musk compares stay-at-home orders to imprisonment in rant to Tesla investors

Elon Musk speaks during a news conference in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2020. John Raoux / AP file

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with investors Wednesday after the company released earnings. During the call, Musk ranted about the stay-at-home orders that have been adopted by many states across the country to limit the spread of coronaviurs.

"'Shelter in place.' Frankly, I would call it forcibly imprisoning of people in their homes against all of their constitutional rights, in my opinion," Musk said. "It's breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country. What the f---. Excuse me. Outrage. Outrage.”

His comments follow a tweet on Tuesday in which he said "FREE AMERICA NOW," seemingly in response to the lockdown. The tweet was soon followed by a trending hashtag urging people to #boycottTesla. Musk also previously said panicking about the pandemic "is dumb."

Musk's Fremont-based car factory has been limited to maintaining only “minimum basic operations" since March as part of shutdown orders that have closed non-essential businesses. Initially, Tesla told employees at the factory that it would stay open, but government officials stepped in and determined the factory was not an essential business.

On the call, Musk said the closure poses a "serious risk" to the company. Despite its factories being shut down, Tesla reported a surprise first-quarter profit on Wednesday.