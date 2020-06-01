Empire State Building going dark to honor Floyd The Empire State Building is dark tonight to recognize the tragic murder of George Floyd, injustice in all of its forms and all of its victims, and to urge an end to the damage to our great city and its people. There is enough loss and sorrow already.



📸: @jlcolton pic.twitter.com/HnHOdcCtRr — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 1, 2020







Boxer Mayweather set to pay for Floyd's funeral Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses. TMZ originally reported Mayweather's offer. "He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral," Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday.







West Virginia police officer resigns after posting calls to violence against protesters A police officer in Winfield, West Virginia, has resigned after being confronted over Facebook posts in which he supported violence against protesters, Winfield Police Department Chief Ron Arthur said. In the posts, Officer Noah Garcelon wrote "I'd start firing live rounds" at protesters in Chicago, and "I'd see how many I can run over before my car breaks down" alongside a story of San Jose protesters on the freeway. "The fact that someone did that is a complete anomaly compared to the rest of the department, and I want to get that message out there as quick as I can," Arthur said. In a call Monday, President Trump encouraged the nation's governors to take stronger measures against the protests that have sprung up after Minneapolis police killing George Floyd last week. "You have to dominate. If you don't dominate, you're wasting your time, they're gonna run over you, you're gonna look like a bunch of jerks," the president said.







Driver who plowed through Minneapolis protest may have 'panicked' It does not appear that a tanker truck driver who drove through a crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis freeway Sunday intended to hit people or target the protest, officials said Monday. Rather, it appears the truck driver, who has been arrested, got to the freeway before barricades were set up to block traffic. The freeway was being closed to protect protesters in the roadway, who were peaceful. "We do have some information that he saw the crowd and initially, what it looks like, he panicked," Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Monday at a news conference. The driver kept "barreling forward" and said he slammed on the brakes after a woman on a bike fell in front of him, Harrington said. "We don't have any information that makes this seem like this was an intentional act," Harrington said. No one has been reported hurt in the incident, officials said. Video showed the truck driving through crowds of demonstrators who fled to safety and who swarmed the truck after it stopped. A witness told NBC affiliate KARE11 the truck was "barreling down, blaring its horn." The driver was attacked and was briefly hospitalized but others in the crowd stepped in to protect him, officials have said. The investigation is still open and ongoing. The incident on I-35W on Sunday involving a semi that drove into protesters is still under investigation. DPS Commissioner John Harrington said the driver likely "saw the crowd & he panicked." He slammed on his brakes after seeing a woman in a bicycle fall down. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) June 1, 2020







Sacramento mayor estimates at least $10 million in damage Sacramento has imposed a curfew for the city, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mayor Darrell Steinberg said 500 members of the National Guard will also be deployed to the city Monday night to protect critical infrastructure. Steinberg said that protesters and looters have caused at least $10 million in damages. He said the city is expecting more trouble Monday night.







NYPD top cop takes a knee with protesters A peaceful protest started boiling over - then @NYPDChiefofDept took a knee to diffuse the situation. Pretty emotional sight. pic.twitter.com/Pt2wIetHzN — chris glorioso (@glorioso4ny) June 2, 2020 New York City's top uniformed member of the force, Chief of Department Terrence Monahan, stepped into a crowd of protesters after items were thrown at police, and at the encouragement of protesters who urged the crowd to stop and delivered a message. "Everyone, this has got to end, we all know Minnesota was wrong, they were arrested which they should be. There's not a police officer over here that thinks Minnesota was justified. We stand with you on that." "But this is our city, our city, do not let people not from this city have you come here and screw-up your city. We cannot be fighting. We have to live here. This is our home." Then the protesters and Monahan kneeled.







As protests sweep nation, research finds social distancing most effective at slowing coronavirus spread Demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill / AP Social distancing is the most effective way to slow the spread of the coronavirus — more so than face coverings and eye protection — according to a meta-analysis published Monday in The Lancet. The findings have new significance as thousands of Americans are gathering alongside strangers in the midst of the pandemic, demonstrating against the death of George Floyd and demanding an end to social injustice. "We just spent 93 days limiting behavior, closing down, no school, no business, thousands of small businesses destroyed," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, "And now? Mass gatherings, with thousands of people, in close proximity?" "What sense does this make?" Read the full story here.






