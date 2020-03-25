Employee at FEMA operations center tests positive A Federal Emergency Management Agency employee, who works in the agency's operations center at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email obtained by NBC News. The third floor of the headquarters, where the employee worked, was shut down for cleaning and everyone else was temporarily told to work remotely, according to the email sent Tuesday night. The floor is part of the operations center for the agency's national emergency response to coronavirus. This morning employees were back at work, spacing out their desks. Employees who are required to continue working in the office are undergoing temperature screening and implementing social distancing. In a statement, the agency noted the positive test, saying that "at no time did this individual or any others known to have contact with them, come within six feet of the Vice President or any other Task Force principal for any period of time" during the White House group's visit to the agency headquarters two days ago. Share this -







Maryland governor asks Trump for presidential disaster declaration Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news conference on Wednesday that he has asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration for his state. "This disaster declaration will be another important step in our aggressive and coordinate response to COVID-19," said Hogan, a Republican. The request comes as Hogan confirmed 423 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, with 74 additional positive cases coming in the last 24 hours. The governor also said that a man in his sixties who died on Tuesday is the fourth coronavirus-related death in the state. Share this -







New York governor estimates apex of hospital need still 21 days away New York state has not reached the apex of coronavirus hospitalizations, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo warning Wednesday that it might not come for another 21 days, around mid-April. That has left the state scrambling to secure enough beds and equipment, including ventilators, Cuomo said. "We're still on the way up the mountain," he said during his daily news briefing in the state capital of Albany. But, the governor added, social distancing and isolation efforts in New York City seem to be having a positive effect as data shows hospitalization rates this week may be moving at a slower pace day over day. The governor also said: The state's "single greatest challenge" is procuring 30,000 ventilators. The state has 4,000 ventilators in the existing hospital system, and it has so far purchased 7,000 others. The federal government has sent 4,000.

The state has about 3,000 intensive care unit beds with ventilator capabilities, when it needs 40,000. A total of 140,000 hospital beds may be needed.

The state has 30,811 total cases of the coronavirus with 5,146 of them new. Of those, 17,856 of the total cases are in New York City with 2,952 of them new.

New York City will begin piloting the closing of streets to car traffic so that there is more room for pedestrians. Cuomo added that people are being asked to employ social distancing at playgrounds and parks on a voluntary basis, but if people are caught gathering, those places will be closed. Share this -







British neighbors sing 'Happy Birthday' to quarantined child Neighbors on a British street hung out of windows and stood in gardens to sing "Happy Birthday" in unison to Sophia Thomas as she celebrated turning 8 in quarantine on Wednesday. The display of community affection in Southampton, southern England, for the child spending her birthday indoors as part of Britain's ongoing lockdown response to the coronavirus was captured and shared online by her father, Rob Thomas, and has now been widely shared online, he said. "Sophia is blown away, absolutely blown away by it. ... It's all going a bit crazy," he told NBC News. When your street sings happy birthday to your daughter @gregjames @BBCRadioSolent @bbc5live @itvmeridian @BBCSouthNews pic.twitter.com/qNwZRdJRfE — Rob Thomas (@robthomas_1) March 25, 2020 Sophia's parents put out a request on a neighborhood WhatsApp group for cards and virtual messages to cheer up their daughter and were taken aback when the neighborhood agreed to the sing-a-long. Share this -







New York City crime rates plummet, according to police stats New Yorkers are staying put and committing less crimes, according to new NYPD statistics. Overall, crime in the city had been on a sharp rise in 2020 compared to last year, but the past week has seen a crash in the number of incidents. Citywide crime is down almost 17 percent compared to the same week last year, with dramatic drops in violent crime. Shootings are down 23.5 percent, rapes down 69 percent and assaults down 9 percent. Crime in the subway, which had grown significantly since the start of the year, was down 33 percent last week, compared to the year before. Criminals are still stealing cars, though. Car thefts were up 52 percent compared to the same week last year. Share this -







Astronauts give tips on how to handle isolation As many people around the globe are adapting and learning to live in confinement, those who have lived as remote as it gets have been offering tips. Astronauts like Scott Kelly, Peggy Whitson and Chris Hadfield have recently shared their advice for isolated living in the age of COVID-19. Who's the most isolated of all - & how do we deal with it? An Astronaut's Guide: https://t.co/Mheifim83I — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 21, 2020 Scott Kelly — who lived for nearly a year aboard the International Space Station — wrote in a New York Times opinion piece that he suggested following a schedule, getting a hobby and keeping a journal. Peggy Whitson, who has spent more time in space than any other American, said that team purpose is crucial when coping with solitude on CBS This Morning. "COVID-19 gives us a higher purpose — much like being in space does — because we are saving lives by quarantining," she said. Share this -







Russia’s constitutional vote indefinitely postponed as coronavirus numbers rise A man wearing a face mask walks in central Moscow on Thursday. Yuri Kadobnov / AFP - Getty Images Russia's nationwide vote on constitutional amendments slated for April 22 was postponed Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged. President Vladimir Putin said the vote has been put off "until a later date" without offering more specifics. He also announced that next week will be a national paid holiday, with no one but essential personnel going to work. "Believe me, the safest thing to do right now is to be at home," Putin added. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia surged to 658 on Wednesday, government officials said. Share this -







Trump's businesses barred from bailout money in Senate coronavirus bill President Donald Trump will not be eligible for any federal assistance for his businesses as part of the coronavirus stimulus package that the Senate agreed upon early Wednesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to Democratic senators summarizing the bill. In his summary, Schumer said that the bill will include a provision to "prohibit businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress, and heads of executive departments from receiving loans or investments from Treasury programs." That measure came out of negotiations on a portion of the bill providing $500 billion in loans to distressed industries. That fund would be under the Treasury Department's control and could include bailout payments to hard-hit businesses like hotels and cruise lines. Read more here. Share this -







Photo: Disinfecting the Pyramids Workers disinfect the Giza pyramids necropolis on the outskirts of Cairo on Wednesday as protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Khaled Desouki / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





