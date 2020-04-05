Employees at a Los Angeles McDonald's strike after coworker tests positive
Employees at a Los Angeles McDonald's went on strike Sunday after their coworker tested positive for coronavirus. "We’re terrified for ourselves and our families," Bartolome Perez, one of the striking workers, said in a statement provided by Fight for $15 and a union representing the workers.
The group of workers at the Crenshaw Boulevard location is demanding a two-week quarantine period with full pay. They say the company has not provided them with PPE despite multiple requests.
“We’ve been pleading for protective equipment for more than a month now, but McDonald’s is putting its profits ahead of our health," said Perez, who has been working for the company for 30 years. "We don’t want to die for McDonald’s burgers and fries.”
The workers say the drive-through and the tight quarters in the kitchen make it impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines. “McDonald’s calls us essential workers, but it’s not just our work that is essential,” one of the striking workers Maria Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our lives are essential, too.”
McDonald's did not immediately return a request for comment.
Photo: India's Prime Minister calls for show of unity and solidarity
Residents release a paper lantern outside their home to observe a nine-minute vigil called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a show of unity and solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata on Sunday.
Elizabeth Kuhr
2h ago / 5:40 PM UTC
Coronavirus pandemic a perfect storm for LGBTQ homeless youth
Finding a secure place to live has not been easy for 23-year-old Nez Marquez, who has experienced homelessness for the past five years. Born in Mexico and raised in New York, he said he left home at 18 because his family did not accept his gender identity and sexual orientation.
Marquez is now staying at Sylvia’s Place, an emergency shelter for LGBTQ young adults located on the bottom floor of a Manhattan church. He said shelters that specifically cater to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are safer for him, because he has been subjected to homophobic attacks at general-population shelters. But now, in addition to anti-gay violence and the inherent dangers of life on the streets, Marquez has another fear: the coronavirus and its ripple effects.
Woman needed stitches after anti-Asian hate crime attack on city bus, NYPD says
Police are seeking a suspect after an Asian woman was injured in a hate crime attack on a city bus last week.
A 51-year-old Asian woman was on an MTA bus in the Bronx on March 28 when an unidentified woman and three teenage girls began making anti-Asian comments to her, according to the NYPD. The suspect then allegedly attacked her, hitting her on the head with an umbrella before fleeing the bus.
Families cooped up in their homes want something to do. Photographers want to take pictures.
From those twin desires is born a practice popping up around the country and across the border in Canada that some call "porch portraits."
People step outside their homes to pose. Photographers, keeping social distance, take photos."For the few minutes it takes to complete each shoot, spirits are lifted and attention averted, on both sides of the camera," she said.
Allan Smith
3h ago / 3:59 PM UTC
Fauci: 'We are struggling to get' the coronavirus outbreak 'under control'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the U.S. is "struggling" the get the novel coronavirus outbreak under control and warned Americans to prepare for the upcoming week "to be a bad week."
"So on the one hand, things are going to get bad and we need to be prepared for that," Fauci said. "It's going to be shocking to some. It's certainly is really disturbing to see that. But that's what's going to happen before it turns around. So just buckle down, continue to mitigate, continue to do the physical separation because we've got to get through this week that's coming up because it is going to be a bad week."
"I will not say we have it under control, that would be a false statement," he added. "We are struggling to get it under control. And that's the issue that's at hand right now. The thing that's important is that what you see is increases in new cases which then start to flatten out."
A total of 122,031 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 113,704 on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says — bringing the total number of cases in the tri-state to 161,431.
New York State has now seen 4,159 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 3,565 on Saturday, Cuomo said at a news conference on Sunday morning. New York City has seen 67,551 of the total novel coronavirus cases, including 4,245 new ones, according to the governor.
The state could be near or at its apex of new cases, but it will take a few more days of data to know for sure, Cuomo noted.
Image: Paramilitary organization makes face masks in Iran
Iranian women, members of paramilitary organisation Basij, make face masks and other protective items at a mosque in Tehran amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The spread of the virus in Iran has slowed for the fifth day in a row, according to official figures released today by authorities, who also announced plans for a gradual resumption of certain economic activities starting on April 11.
Ben Kamisar
4h ago / 3:20 PM UTC
'The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment,' surgeon general warns
WASHINGTON — Surgeon General Jerome Adams Sunday called on U.S. governors who haven’t issued statewide stay-at-home orders that combat the spread of coronavirus to at least “give us a week” of restrictions, as health officials warn of an accelerating rate of infections and deaths.
“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it’s going to be our 9/11 moment, it’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” he said during an interview on “Meet the Press.”
Biden suggests Democrats may hold 'virtual convention' amid coronavirus crisis
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner, said Sunday he thinks the Democrats may have to have "a virtual convention" later this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Well, we're going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention," Biden told ABC's "This Week" days after the Democratic Party postponed the event until mid-August. "I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place. That's very possible. Again, let's see where it is."