Endangered House Republican calls on Pruitt to resign

Vulnerable GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Tuesday called for the ouster of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt amid the flurry of controversies that have engulfed the agency head.

Curbelo is believed to be the first (and certainly the most forceful) Republican to call for Pruitt's removal. He tweeted that Pruitt's actions are an "embarrassment" and "grossly disrespectful."

Curbelo, among the Trump administration's biggest GOP critics in the House, is facing one of the most difficult re-election bids of the 2018 midterms in his southern Florida district. Fellow Florida GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, retiring after this year, followed soon after in a statement to Huffington Post saying Pruitt should be replaced. Other Republicans in swing states and districts may soon follow.

Pruitt has come under fire for what appears to be a favorable deal to rent a Washington, D.C. apartment linked to lobbyists, as well as scrutiny for his travel and giving significant raises to close aides.