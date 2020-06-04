Enraged N.Y. driver who chased protesters with blades attached to arm is arrested Video shows SUV drive on sidewalk by protesters June 5, 2020 00:44 An enraged New York driver who allegedly rushed a group of protesters with two long blades attached to his arms, then chased them in his SUV, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of menacing and other crimes, authorities said. Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, of Queens, faces multiple counts of reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department said. Video footage of the June 2 incident showed the man speeding toward a small group of protesters on an expressway overpass in Queens. He can be seen leaping from his SUV with a device affixed to his arm that has machete-like blades extending from it. A second video shows Cavalluzzi allegedly drive onto the overpass' sidewalk and speed after them. The protesters can be heard screaming and sprinting away from the vehicle. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York officers could face suspension after street clashes Some New York Police Department officers are facing suspension after violent interactions with people protesting the death of George Floyd, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday. Shea pleaded with politicians to calm the rhetoric against the NYPD, noting that officers have not seriously injured any protesters, but officers have been shot at, stabbed, hit over the head with a fire extinguisher, and other forms of violence. The impromptu news conference held without Mayor Bill de Blasio and at a police headquarters surrounded by barricades and officers in riot helmets was conciliatory and direct. It included a detailed discussion of Wednesday night's stabbing that is under review as a possible terror attack against officers. In the last two weeks, New York police officers have repeatedly been accused of abusing protesters, including driving into a crowd and using excessive force to push them back. On Wednesday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams posted video on Twitter showing police officers in Brooklyn forcibly using their batons against peaceful protesters to get them to move down the street. Read the full story here.







Biden: George Floyd's death must prompt action, police reform Joe Biden continued his de facto listening tour on race issues in America on Thursday night, telling a virtual town hall that the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody must be a moment for action. "I see you, I hear you, and I'm angry as well. But we have to turn our anguish into purpose," Biden said during an online town hall hosted by The Shade Room, an entertainment media company focused on the African American community. "If we just let this wound scab over again, it's never going to heal," he added during the event, which was moderated by actor Don Cheadle. A short while after the event, President Donald Trump tweeted about the 1994 crime bill Biden supported — criticism he has faced throughout the campaign, including from other Democratic presidential candidates — calling it a "total disaster." Click here to read the full story.







Heavy rain brings early end to Washington march WASHINGTON — Protests in the nation's capital over George Floyd's death broke up before dark Thursday as a heavy rain began to fall. The law enforcement presence at the Lincoln Memorial, where protesters gathered, was much smaller than it had been near the White House during the previous nights' demonstrations. Tomora Wright, 29, of Washington, said her parents were concerned that she was coming down to protest but she wasn't worried. "I know that my people are peaceful and I'm not scared to be around people who believe in the same thing, the same cause. I definitely felt the need to come down here and protest in solidarity." She wants to see the killers of George Floyd brought to justice but also reopening of past cases such as Sandra Bland in Texas. "These are unimaginable times. "







Prosecutors say she tried to firebomb an NYPD van. Her friends say she's a 'regular girl' The blurry video shows a woman holding a lighter to an indistinct object on a Brooklyn street. She vanishes off screen for a few seconds, then lurches back, lobbing what authorities say is a Molotov cocktail at a parked police van with four officers inside. The officers weren't injured in the Saturday morning incident, and the suspect, later identified as Samantha Shader, 27, of the little Hudson Valley town of Catskill, tried to flee but was caught and arrested, authorities said. She now faces federal explosives charges. Her younger sister, Darian, was also booked on suspicion of resisting arrest. Prosecutors in New York's Eastern District Court have described Shader an an out-of-control criminal determined to riot, someone who "demonstrated, at every turn, disregard and contempt for the judicial system and for the law abiding public." But in interviews with NBC News, people who know Shader offered a different picture. One longtime friend said she didn't believe the allegations. Another described her as a "regular girl" who wanted to help people and is being treated unfairly. And an online fundraiser seeking to raise money for legal fees for Shader and her sister says they "took a stand and bravely put their lives and freedom on the line to support the nationwide protest against police brutality." Read the full story.







White House adds new fencing around perimeter WASHINGTON — After another night of peaceful protests outside of Lafayette Square Wednesday, workers were seen putting up new fencing barriers around the White House complex Thursday morning, adding to the 8-foot fence that was erected around the entrance to Lafayette Square earlier in the week. Reporters arriving at the White House as early as 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday morning described seeing black fences being put up along the Eisenhower Executive Office Building entrance on 17th St. NW. More fences going up around the White House. pic.twitter.com/5gfRHIGt7x — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) June 4, 2020 By the afternoon, the new fencing could be seen stretching from the back of the White House complex, closing off the entrance to The Ellipse and stretching all the way up 17th St., blocking off the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The Secret Service said "the closures are in an effort to maintain the necessary security measures surrounding the White House complex, while also allowing for peaceful demonstration," adding that the closed off areas would remain blocked until June 10. Click here for the full story.






