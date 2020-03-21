Episcopal priest who was 1st coronavirus case in Washington, D.C., has a message

A prominent Episcopal priest who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., has a message.
Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church Georgetown, who was diagnosed in early March, spoke from his hospital bed to NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley, who is also one of his parishioners, for MSNBC on Saturday.
He said to hold hope now is reasonable.
"I look back across my life at all the things that I have been through, and He’s still got me to the beginning of this day," Cole said. "So, it is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful that He will get me to the next day.”
“We will get through as we got through many, many other things and be strong again," said the pastor.
Dennis Romero
26m ago / 11:10 PM UTC
Death toll in Washington state reaches 94
Health officials in the state of Washington said Saturday the coronavirus death toll had reached 94.
The state has recorded 1,793 total cases, with a majority, 934, in King County, home of Seattle, according to state health figures. The health department said 27,121 people have been tested, with 7 percent positive.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
43m ago / 10:53 PM UTC
COVID-19 'hit me like a ton of bricks': Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in first interview since diagnosis
In his first interview since testing positive for COVD-19, Diaz-Balart told his brother, NBC anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, that he his finally feeling better after nearly a week but confessed the initial symptoms hit him "like a ton of bricks."
That same day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city is the American "epicenter" of the virus, called on "100 percent" of residents to stay home unless they are exempted.
Lauren Egan and Monica Alba
2h ago / 9:23 PM UTC
Trump sends letter to Kim Jong Un claiming to be impressed by North Korea's coronavirus response
North Korea on Saturday said that President Donald Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter in which Trump said he was impressed by the North Korean leader's ability to defend his people from the coronavirus outbreak.
North Korea has insisted that they have had no cases of COVID-19, but many experts say that Kim’s claim that the outbreak has not touched his country is almost certainly false.
The letter also says Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work."
“President Trump sent a letter to Chairman Kim of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic. The President looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim," a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.
2h ago / 9:10 PM UTC
Apple to donate millions of masks to health care workers
Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.
Most cases in New York City are of people under 50
Most people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City are younger than 50, according to figures released by the city Saturday.
This does not reflect the ages of those who have died, only people confirmed to be infected with the virus.
Overall, 57 percent of those who have tested positive in the city are 49 or younger. People 18 to 49 years old make up the majority, 54 percent, the city said. The next largest group are those age 50 to 64, who account for 23 percent of positive test results so far.
The accounting reflects data known to the city through 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Coronavirus briefly halts flights to all NYC-area and Philadelphia airports
Flights to all New York City-area and Philadelphia airports were briefly halted Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The agency temporarily grounded flights after it said Saturday that an air traffic controller trainee tested positive for the coronavirus. The trainee worked out of the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, on Long Island.
The number of coronavirus cases in New York state increased by more than 3,000 and now tops 10,000. New York City alone has 6,211 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
Lauren Egan
4h ago / 7:14 PM UTC
White House won't say when healthcare workers can expect to have additional supplies
The White House did not provide a concrete timeline Saturday about when healthcare professionals can expect to have much-needed supplies, such as masks and ventilators.
Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at a press briefing that “companies would be producing millions of masks within a matter of weeks” and said that President Donald Trump “expanded liability protections to industrial masks so that they could now be used in hospitals.”
Trump, Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force were asked by reporters when healthcare workers could expect to have the supplies. No one was able to provide a timeline.
Trump instead criticized reporters and insisted that, despite having been in office for over three years now, any slow response or lack of preparedness was because of a broken system he inherited.
Lauren Egan
4h ago / 7:07 PM UTC
'What do we have to lose?': Trump continues to promote untested drug treatments for coronavirus
President Donald Trump insisted Saturday that there was cause for optimism about drug therapies for coronavirus, despite caution from his top government scientists that the treatments’ effectiveness was not proven.
“Look, I feel, as the expression goes: what do we have to lose?,” Trump said, making the case for offering different drugs, which he also tweeted about earlier in the day, that have been used in other countries to combat the coronavirus but have not been proven to work in any controlled studies.
"I feel very confident. I've seen things that surprise me frankly,” Trump said, speaking at a press briefing at the White House.
Trump’s director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reminded the public during the same briefing that there is not evidence to claim that the drugs work.
“Many of the things that you hear out here are what I had called anecdotal reports. They may be true, but they are anecdotal,” Fauci said. “The president is talking about hope for people.”