Episcopal priest who was 1st coronavirus case in Washington, D.C., has a message 'It is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful': Pastor diagnosed with COVID-19 shares uplifting message March 21, 2020 01:54 A prominent Episcopal priest who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., has a message. Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church Georgetown, who was diagnosed in early March, spoke from his hospital bed to NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley, who is also one of his parishioners, for MSNBC on Saturday. He said to hold hope now is reasonable. "I look back across my life at all the things that I have been through, and He’s still got me to the beginning of this day," Cole said. "So, it is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful that He will get me to the next day.” “We will get through as we got through many, many other things and be strong again," said the pastor. Share this -







Death toll in Washington state reaches 94 Health officials in the state of Washington said Saturday the coronavirus death toll had reached 94. It was three weeks ago that the first virus-related death in the United States was announced by Washington health officials. Attention on the state's outbreak has focused a long-term care facility in suburban Seattle, where 33 residents, not all of them confirmed COVID-19 cases, have died since Feb. 19, a spokesman for the facility said Friday. The state has recorded 1,793 total cases, with a majority, 934, in King County, home of Seattle, according to state health figures. The health department said 27,121 people have been tested, with 7 percent positive. Share this -







The city that never sleeps behaves A message about protecting yourself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen on an electronic billboard in a nearly empty Times Square in New York on March 20, 2020. Mike Segar / Reuters The city that never sleeps seems to be abiding by officials' orders in regard to bar and restaurant service, at least judging by New York Police Department figures. The NYPD said Saturday that checks on 6,900 bars and restaurants Friday night resulted in no citations. "NO summonses or arrests, and NO enforcement action needed," it said on Twitter. The department said 4,900 of the locations were closed. On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled his orders for all nonessential employees of businesses to stay home and for bars and restaurants to remain open only for delivery and takeout. New Yorkers: Always adapt. Always at our best in a crisis.



Last night the NYPD visited 6,900 bars & restaurants. NO summonses or arrests, and NO enforcement action needed. 4,900 locations were already closed.



Thank you, NYC pic.twitter.com/qwc101YGSR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 21, 2020 That same day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city is the American "epicenter" of the virus, called on "100 percent" of residents to stay home unless they are exempted. Share this -







Trump sends letter to Kim Jong Un claiming to be impressed by North Korea's coronavirus response North Korea on Saturday said that President Donald Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter in which Trump said he was impressed by the North Korean leader's ability to defend his people from the coronavirus outbreak. North Korea has insisted that they have had no cases of COVID-19, but many experts say that Kim’s claim that the outbreak has not touched his country is almost certainly false. The letter also says Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work." “President Trump sent a letter to Chairman Kim of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic. The President looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim," a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News. Share this -







Apple to donate millions of masks to health care workers Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020 Share this -







Most cases in New York City are of people under 50 Most people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City are younger than 50, according to figures released by the city Saturday. This does not reflect the ages of those who have died, only people confirmed to be infected with the virus. Overall, 57 percent of those who have tested positive in the city are 49 or younger. People 18 to 49 years old make up the majority, 54 percent, the city said. The next largest group are those age 50 to 64, who account for 23 percent of positive test results so far. The accounting reflects data known to the city through 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We are now the epicenter of this crisis" in the United States. Share this -







Coronavirus briefly halts flights to all NYC-area and Philadelphia airports An air traveler prepares to board a Delta flight to San Francisco at JFK International Airport, in New York, on March 17, 2020. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters file Flights to all New York City-area and Philadelphia airports were briefly halted Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency temporarily grounded flights after it said Saturday that an air traffic controller trainee tested positive for the coronavirus. The trainee worked out of the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, on Long Island. Read the full story here. Share this -







White House won't say when healthcare workers can expect to have additional supplies The White House did not provide a concrete timeline Saturday about when healthcare professionals can expect to have much-needed supplies, such as masks and ventilators. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at a press briefing that “companies would be producing millions of masks within a matter of weeks” and said that President Donald Trump “expanded liability protections to industrial masks so that they could now be used in hospitals.” Trump, Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force were asked by reporters when healthcare workers could expect to have the supplies. No one was able to provide a timeline. Trump instead criticized reporters and insisted that, despite having been in office for over three years now, any slow response or lack of preparedness was because of a broken system he inherited. Share this -





