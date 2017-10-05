21-year-old Las Vegas resident Erick Silva was working security at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday and died assisting panicked concertgoers during the chaos, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. KTNV Las Vegas called him a "hero that touched countless lives."

Originally from Los Angeles, Silva was a graduate of Las Vegas High School. “I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it right now,” his mother said through tears at a memorial service in his honor.