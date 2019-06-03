Ernst gets a Democratic challenger

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has a Democratic challenger in her 2020 re-election bid — Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive from Windsor Heights, a suburb of Des Moines in Polk County.
In a video announcing her candidacy Monday, Greenfield sought to remind voters of Ernst's 2014 campaign pledge to take her farm experience of castrating pigs to Washington's big-spending ways. Wearing a flannel shirt and a vest, Greenfield asserts that Ernst "didn't castrate anyone" during her first term in office.
Democrats are looking to put Ernst's seat in play in the hopes of flipping enough seats in 2020 to take control of the Senate and have been boosted by a strong showing in the state's congressional races in 2018 — Democratic candidates defeated two GOP incumbents and came surprisingly close to ousting the final Republican incumbent, Rep. Steve King.
But Republicans still won the governor's race in 2018. And the February Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Ernst with a 57 percent favorable rating.
Greenfield's bid comes after former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and current Congresswoman Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, turned down the chance to take on Ernst.
This isn't Greenfield's first campaign — she ran in the 2018 Democratic primary for the state's 3rd Congressional District, which Axne ultimately won.
Ahead of the Democratic primary, it was revealed that Greenfield's campaign manager had falsified signatures to qualify Greenfield for the ballot. In a surprise move, the campaigns of her Democratic competitors tried to help Greenfield collect the necessary signatures needed to qualify for the ballot in those final days. The effort fell short and Greenfield did not make it onto the ballot, ending her candidacy.
J.D. Scholten, who lost to Steve King in 2018, told NBC News Monday morning he has not ruled out a bid for Senate or House.