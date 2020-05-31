European soccer stars use goal celebrations to pay tribute to George Floyd

English star Sancho of @BlackYellow and French striker Thuram of @borussia_en use goal celebrations to pay tribute to George Floyd (video) https://t.co/1PNTAIsmNV

Since George Floyd , a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis last week, there has been nationwide outrage, with more than 100 protests , rallies and vigils across the country. NBC News wants to hear from black men and women about this moment in history: Why are you walking for George Floyd? What does it mean to you to rally? And what motivated you to join the protests? Tell us in the form below and please submit a photo. We’ll select a sampling of the responses and publish them.

A demonstrator during a rally near the White House in protest over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020.

'Shame on you': NFL's Roger Goodell slammed for statement on George Floyd protests

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference in New York in 2014. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images file

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being slammed for a statement he issued Saturday in response to the death in police custody of George Floyd and the protests that have followed across the country.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said Saturday, five days after Floyd’s death. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel."

Director Ava DuVernay, an ardent critic of the NFL, said the statement was hollow and disingenuous.

"Shame on you. This is beyond hollow + disingenuous," she tweeted. "This is a lie. Your actions show who you are. You’ve done nothing but the exact opposite of what you describe here. Keep Mr. Floyd’s name out of your mouth. Shame on you + the 'consultants' of this travesty of an organization."

Michael Shawn-Dugar, a writer for The Athletic, said, "Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform."

