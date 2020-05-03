Isobel van Hagen
25m ago / 8:28 AM UTC
Eurostar train passengers could be refused services if they do not wear face masks
Passengers traveling on the Eurostar train could be refused service unless they wear face masks, the company said in a statement Saturday.
The high-speed train international rail service is operating at significantly reduced times between London, Paris and Brussels, with only four trains per day because of the pandemic.
In line with rules from the French and Belgian governments, the company said passengers would be required to wear “a face mask or face covering” that “effectively covers your nose and mouth. If passengers don’t wear masks, they may be refused service or fined in their destination countries.
Matthew Bodner
16m ago / 8:37 AM UTC
Russia reports record daily rise of more than 10,000 cases
Russia recorded 10,633 new cases on Sunday — its highest ever daily rise in confirmed virus infections —bringing the total to 134,686, according to government authorities. This topped Saturday's record daily rise of 9,623.
More than half of the new cases were reported in the country's capital, Moscow. The mortality rate has slowed in recent days, however, and the country has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the most hard-hit countries. The nationwide death toll rose by 58 to 1,280 on Sunday.
It comes after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he tested positive for virus last week.
The Associated Press
1h ago / 7:41 AM UTC
The Associated Press
1h ago / 7:40 AM UTC
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports nearly $50 billion loss
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company reported a nearly $50 billion loss on Saturday because of a huge drop in the paper value of its investments, though it is still sitting on a big pile of cash.
The biggest factor in the loss was a $54.5 billion loss on the value of Berkshire's investment portfolio as the stock market declined sharply after the coronavirus outbreak began. The year before, Berkshire's investments added $15.5 billion to the company's profits.
Read the full story.
Alicia Victoria Lozano and Shamar Walters
1h ago / 7:39 AM UTC
Woman holds sign with Nazi slogan at reopen rally in Chicago
An unidentified woman at a reopen Chicago rally held a sign emblazoned with an infamous Nazi slogan linked to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
Dennis Kosuth, a 43-year-old registered nurse in Chicago, snapped a photo of the disturbing sign Friday and said the woman and her companions confronted him.
“They were not respecting our space," he said. "They would come up to us and get in our faces."
The sign read "Arbeit macht frei," which translates to "work sets you free." It appeared over the gates of Auschwitz and other concentration camps where millions of people were killed by the Third Reich.
"'Arbeit macht frei' was a false, cynical illusion the SS gave to prisoners of #Auschwitz. Those words became one of the icons of human hatred. It's painful to see this symbol instrumentalized & used again to spread hate. It's a symptom of moral & intellectual degeneration," the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum tweeted.
Tim Stelloh
1h ago / 7:38 AM UTC
Here's how Americans rationed meat in 1942
As fears of meat shortages rise amid processing plant shutdowns and work slowdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the differences between then and now are striking. In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt ordered Americans to make do with less. In 2020, President Donald Trump has promised to keep the country's meat supply humming.
Trump signed an executive order this week compelling processing plants to remain open and giving them liability protections even as unions say the shutdowns are intended to save workers' lives.
Still, with a precipitous dive in meat production over the last month, as well as a drop in frozen pork storage, Americans may soon face a sliver of what an earlier generation grappled with not for months but for years.
Read the full story.