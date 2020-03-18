Eurovision 2020 song contest cancelled The Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest television events, will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Wednesday. It had expected to draw up to 200 million viewers and a live audience of tens of thousands for the final on May 16. Held annually since 1956, the contest features live musical numbers from each participating country, which are then voted on by their rivals in a complex system beloved by fans. More than 50 countries have competed in recent editions, reaching beyond European borders to Israel and Australia. An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020 Share this -







White House postpones Spain state visit WASHINGTON — The White House is postponing an upcoming state visit by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia because of the coronavirus pandemic. The visit, including a lavish, black-tie state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, had been announced for April 21.







Hospitals facing surge are preparing for life-or-death decisions Joan Wong for NBC News / Getty Images Amid growing fears that the United States could face a shortage of ventilators for coronavirus patients, state officials and hospitals are quietly preparing to make excruciating decisions about how they would ration lifesaving care. The plans may not be necessary, as officials are scrambling to secure more ventilators, which can make the difference between life and death for coronavirus patients in critical condition who are struggling to breathe. Social distancing and other mitigation efforts to slow the virus' spread could prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. But hospitals are already huddling with state health officials to hammer out their policies to determine which coronavirus patients would get ventilators if they run short — essentially deciding whose lives to save first. Read the full story here.







Venice canal waters run clearer as Italy remains in lockdown A Venice canal runs clearer than usual after motorboat traffic stopped during Italy's coronavirus lockdown. Andrea Pattaro / AFP - Getty Images







Medical staff wear protective suits in Moscow airport Medical staff wearing protective suits ride down an escalator at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases inside the country reached 147. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images







Dow sinks by 1,300 points at opening bell, despite trillion-dollar economic stimulus plans Wall Street remained in the red on Wednesday, continuing a grim week that has seen all three major indices sink despite a series of drastic economic measures intended to address the growing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 1,300 points, or 6 percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by around 5 percent each. The losses come after the White House announced on Tuesday that it is seeking a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that would help small businesses and certain industry sectors and put cash directly in the hands of Americans. While that temporarily boosted market morale, it has so far not been enough to stop a massive market sell-off. Read the full story here.






