Evan Spiegel talks at Cannes on Kylie Jenner, parents and tech, and the future of Snapchat

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap Inc., is making nice with reality star Kylie Jenner, would love to hire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and thinks parents need to cool it with sharing pictures of their children.

In an interview set to air on “The Run Down,” the E! News Snapchat show, host Erin Lim asked Spiegel a handful of light-hearted questions but received some revealing answers.

Sitting under a giant poster of Kim Kardashian at the ongoing Cannes Lions festival, Spiegel was asked about his take on Jenner, who has 24 million followers on Twitter. Back in February, she tweeted her dislike of Snapchat's redesign, a much-publicized comment that coincided with Snap losing $1 billion in stock market value. 

“I love Kylie, the original," he said. "She just had a baby. We both have new babies, so we have something to bond over.” 

Spiegel, who used to dress in trademark white T-shirts, explained he’s switched to black because he’s usually spilling stuff on himself. He shared how he sees Snap evolving, with the service being a portal on the wider world and integrated with augmented reality.

“We’re going to come up with experiences that aren't confined to your little screen but overlaid on the world around you," he said.

The top Snap executive was asked which executive he’d most like to have work at the company and responded: “Jeff Bezos, no question. He’s incredible.” 

Spiegel, who noted he was at Cannes Lions for a matter of hours since he wanted to get home to his family, was also asked what he would never Snap, saying: “My child. Parents are some of the worst piracy invaders.”

Amid serious conversations about technology use among children, he also revealed that he would likely let his own child use technology at around seven years old since his step son Flynn uses an ipod and emails him to say, “I love you.” 

Spiegel also revealed he is guilty of sharing too many Snaps from the cockpit when he is piloting an aircraft. “I think it’s getting a little repetitive.” 

When asked what is the biggest faux pas at Cannes Lions, he noted: “Day drinking. Especially in the heat.”

Claire Atkinson

President says journalists should be free from fear of being attacked

President Donald Trump on Friday addressed the deaths of five staff members at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

"This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief," Trump said at a White House a tax event. "Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from fear of being violently attacked while doing their job."

He added: "My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life. We will not ever leave your side."

(Watch the clip here and read NBCNews.com's report of the event.)

Nevertheless, a plenty of people on Twitter pointed out the President's prior comments about the media being the "enemy of the American people." 

But drawing any connections between the incident and the president's "enemy" comments isn't a great idea if you want to keep your job however. Reuters editor Rob Cox apologized for a tweet,which was later deleted reading, in which he wrote "blood is on your hands, Mr. President," according to The Wrap.

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp tweeted what many reporters are feeling in light of the attack: "This may be an awful case of a disgruntled former employee. But the fact that journalists everywhere are feeling afraid as a result is real. Stop blaming the media for all your problems. We aren’t perfect, but we’re a vital check on power, and we bring communities together."

Jason Abbruzzese

#NoNotoriety pushes media organizations to focus on shooting victims

There is a growing push for media organizations to limit their coverage of the perpetrators of mass shootings — and it's organizing around #NoNotoriety. On Friday, #NoNotoriety became a rallying cry after a man killed five people at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The campaign has been around since 2012, founded by Tom and Caren Teves after their son was killed in the 2012 shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado

"The quest for notoriety and infamy is a well known motivating factor in rampage mass killings and violent copycat crimes," the organization states on its website. In particular, the organization calls for media organizations to adhere the principle of minimizing harm, recognize that infamy can inspire copycat crimes, downplay names, and elevate victims.

Lois Beckett, a senior reporter at The Guardian, tracked coverage of the shooting through her Twitter feed, noting a wide range in how outlets mentioned the shooter.

Claire Atkinson

Capital Gazette covers its own terrible news

They published a damn paper

The Capital Gazette put out an edition on Friday, a day after a gunman killed five people at the newspaper. Journalists for the paper worked from the parking lot, with reporter Chase Cook tweeting a phrase that has already become a rallying cry for journalists: "We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to "Today" about his horrific experience at the newspaper yesterday where five people were shot dead by a gunman. Watch his interview here.

"It's not something anyone can prepare themselves for," he told interviewer Savannah Guthrie.  Messenger had only been there for four weeks.

Among those killed at the newspaper was Rob Hiaasen, the brother of author Carl Hiaasen. The Baltimore Sun has a piece on him.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalist sent out a statement last night noting that seven journalists have been killed in the U.S. while doing their jobs since the organization started keeping records in 1992. Executive director Joel Simon said: "Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and we welcome the thorough investigation into the motivations behind the shooting." Read the full statement.

A thoughtful reporter at Bloomberg started a GoFundMe page for the families of the dead, which quickly exceeded its fund raising goal. The fundraiser has brought in just less than $100,000 after having set an initial goal of $30,000.  

Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau tweeted an expression of sorrow for what happened in Annapolis, with a brief explainer on what journalists do. His wife Sophie Gregoire is a former journalist.

Jason Abbruzzese

Verizon shuts down online video hub Go90

It was a valiant effort to compete with YouTube, but Verizon has decided to shutter its Go90 online video platform. 

Verizon launched the platform in 2015 with plenty of fanfare in an effort to get a foothold on the growing world of online video — particularly popular among young people. Go90 featured original series from a variety of major media partners and celebrities — one of LeBron James' media companies had a show — and even acquired another video startup  in an effort to boost the video platform.

None of it worked. Verizon will instead focus its efforts on Oath, the media operation that is a combination of AOL and Yahoo, as it continues to try to become the third major player in online advertising behind Google and Facebook.

Jason Abbruzzese

Gizmodo Media Group buyouts hit newsroom

Fusion-owned Gizmodo Media Group has concluded its buyouts — and 44 people are headed for the door. 

The self-imposed exits, first reported on Thursday by the Daily Beast, come as an alternative to layoffs, which had been expected after layoffs hit Univision, which owns Fusion and Gizmodo Media Group. 

It's been a tough stretch for digital media companies, with layoffs at Vox Media, BuzzFeedCNN's digital operationVice and more.

Jason Abbruzzese

Viceland's top show, Desus and Mero, is about to end

Viceland hasn't had much success aside from its late-night show, "Desus & Mero."

Now, the channel doesn't even have that. The popular duo is leaving Vice's cable channel, with its last show scheduled for Thursday. The duo are headed to Showtime.  

Meanwhile, Vice's cable channel is struggling with low ratings and reruns of "Hoarders."

Claire Atkinson

Former New York Times editor thinks paper needs a 'course correction.'

Is former New York Times editor Jill Abramson accusing her old paper of being sexist? Abramson told Daily Beast columnist LLoyd Grove that the piece The Times wrote on its own reporter, Ali Watkins, who had a relationship with an older government official, stank.

"That story hung a 26-year-old woman out to dry. It was unimaginable to me what the pain must be like for her," she said, wondering why it didn't address her great journalism or the editors who hired her. She also shared that she was pissed off on Twitter that the Times also missed the rise of  28-year-old politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who upset the establishment with her surprise win of a New York congressional seat.  Another word from Abramson: get some distance and stop agreeing to shows about yourselves.

Read Jill Abramson's recommendation for a course correction at the Times here.

Jason Abbruzzese

NYTV: The times is staffing for a weekly television show

The New York Tims is preparing to cover all the news fit to broadcast.

The newspaper is staffing up for "The Weekly," a news program that will air on FX and stream on Hulu. 

The Times has been ambitious with its recent efforts outside of its newspaper and website in part due to the success of "The Daily" podcast

Claire Atkinson

U.S. Justice Department approves Fox-Disney deal

The U.S. Justice Department confirmed on Wednesday that it has given conditional approval for Disney to acquire a variety of assets from 21st Century Fox.

Disney made a $71.3 billion bid  to acquire many of Fox's assets, including its film and TV studios, FX cable network and other international operations.

The deal is contingent, however, on Disney giving up Fox's regional sports networks. Fox currently operates 22 RSNs, including YES network, Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Florida, among others, which provide coverage of local sports teams.

Together they recorded $2.3 billion in yearly profit, according to independent equity research firm, MoffettNathanson. Disney already said in filings it would be prepared to give them up as part of the approval process.

Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department antitrust division, said in a statement on Wednesday: “American consumers have benefitted from head-to-head competition between Disney and Fox’s cable sports programming that ultimately has prevented cable television subscription prices from rising even higher."

“Today’s settlement will ensure that sports programming competition is preserved in the local markets where Disney and Fox compete for cable and satellite distribution," Delrahim said in the statement.

The statement did not address concentration in the movie industry, where together the two companies would control about 45 percent of the world's box office revenue, according to BTIG Research media analyst Rich Greenfield. 

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also still in the running for Fox's assets. The WSJ reported that the company has been talking to private equity firms and other third parties about partnering in future bids for the Fox assets. Comcast had bid $65 billion for Fox, and Disney raised its bid to $71.3 billion.

Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

21st Century Fox is not selling its Fox broadcast network and is also committed to retaining its news and sports cable channels.

Claire Atkinson

Viacom CEO is sitting out Sun Valley, the famous dealmakers get together

Viacom chief executive Bob Bakish is not going to the famous Sun Valley conference this year, according to three sources.

Sun Valley is an exclusive get together of some of the world's most influential executives in media, tech, politics and sports with the idea that its host, investment bank Allen & Co., ends up facilitating some deals. The event is held in Sun Valley, Idaho, and typically starts after July 4 vacation.

Bakish and the powerful bank had a falling out over Viacom's failed attempt to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, the owner of HGTV and Food Network, according to two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

Allen & Co. had represented Scripps in its sale and ultimately worked with Discovery Communications, which acquired Scripps for $14.6 billion soon after last year's Sun Valley get together.

A source familiar with Bakish's thinking said he was "pissed off" that he wasn't treated fairly.

Allen & Co. did not immediately have a response, and Viacom declined comment.

Bakish might be staying away, but it doesn't mean there won't be sparks. Viacom's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, will attend this year, as will CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves. The two parties are at loggerheads over CBS's move to dilute the controlling stock holdings of Redstone's National Amusements Inc.

Redstone is said to have a heavy round of meetings scheduled for the event. And while CBS is tied up in litigation, Viacom isn't — leaving Redstone free to pursue sale talks if they arise. Amazon is widely viewed as a potential acquirer of a film studio. Viacom owns Paramount Studios.

Lawyers for CBS and Redstone are in the process of subpoenaing emails and phone records of the two parties before they head to court in October.

