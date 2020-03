Even as some hold their noses, Detroit voters cast ballots with 'the ancestors' on their minds Davinia Brown said she's been alarmed by the "really chaotic" Democratic primary. She hated watching the sniping and barbs when the campaign trail was crowded with candidates. "They just looked so terrible going after each other," she said. Brown is also not sure that votes will be tallied fairly this year since she believes foul play might have "rigged" the 2016 election in favor of President Donald Trump. But she wouldn't consider staying home on primary election day — and she wouldn't let her son stay home either. "The ancestors fought so we have to vote," said Brown, 51, as she and her son Raymond Brown, 25, cast their ballots Tuesday morning at the Horatio Williams Foundation in Detroit's Lafayette Park, just east of downtown. (He voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; she declined to name her pick). "The ancestors stood in line," said Brown, an African-American human resources professional who lives in Lafayette Park. "They were beat. They had to take tests to vote." "It's very important that we vote even though we believe that they're going to put whoever they want in office," she added. Davinia Brown, left, with her son, Raymond Brown. Courtesy of Davinia Brown A lower African-American turnout in 2016 compared to 2012, when President Barack Obama was on the ballot, is often mentioned as a key reason why Trump won Michigan by an 11,000-vote margin in 2016. Brown doesn't think black voters will stay home this year since Trump is unpopular in Detroit and voters here learned their lesson, she said. "They've had an opportunity to witness things for themselves. Rev. William Revely, 78, the African-American pastor of the Holy Hope Heritage Baptist Church on Detroit's west side, was casting his ballot "for Uncle Joe," meaning former Vice President Joe Biden, at an elementary school near his home in Lafayette Park. He says his church has "several hundred" members who will be voting in large numbers this year. "Folks have had enough of" Trump," Revely said. "They're going to turn out and the vote is going to be stronger this time." Revely, who said he marched and protested during the civil rights movement, says he drives home the importance of voting with young people in his congregation. "We went through too much to get the vote," he said. Share this -







Biden and Sanders seen as far more 'honest' than Clinton was in 2016: poll Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are both viewed by most Americans as honest, unlike Hillary Clinton around this time in 2016, according to new Quinnipiac poll data. Fifty-one percent of Americans say Biden is honest, while 38 percent say he's not, according to the new survey released Monday. Sanders performed better, with 62 percent of Americans saying he's honest and 26 percent saying he's not. By contrast, a Quinnipiac poll released in mid-February of 2016 found that Clinton was seen by just 30 percent of Americans as honest, while 67 percent said she was not. The perception that Clinton was dishonest and untrustworthy dogged her throughout the 2016 campaign. Her numbers were even worse than then-candidate Donald Trump — 37 percent of Americans said four years ago that Trump was honest, while 59 percent said he was not. Though it's still early, the new findings indicate that the Democratic nominee this fall won't have the same problem against Trump. The new poll found that his numbers are slightly worse today — just 33 percent of Americans say Trump is honest, while 63 percent say he's not.







Biden hurls curse word at worker who challenges him on guns DETROIT — Former Vice President Joe Biden told a factory worker he was "full of s---" at a campaign event here after the man claimed the Democratic presidential candidate was going to take away his guns. The heated altercation happened during a meet-and-greet with workers at a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant ahead of Michigan's crucial primary. While supporters were waiting in line, Biden was immediately confronted by a worker who claimed the former vice president would try to do away his Second Amendment right after seeing videos of him and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, talking gun control. "You're full of s---," Biden said. "I did not." Read more about the exchange.







Washington state has advantage in addressing voters' virus fears Washington, which had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., has a major advantage in addressing fears the virus could impact voting in Tuesday's primary: it's a vote by mail state, and doesn't actually have physical polling places. Nearly two dozen people have died in Washington, by far the most deaths recording in any state so far. There are several new precautions in place, said Kylee Zabel, spokesperson for the Washington Secretary of State's office. Voters are discouraged from licking their envelopes, and should use "a wet sponge or cloth" instead, Zabel said, and election workers should wear gloves to open ballots. Two other states vote by mail and don't use physical polling places: Colorado, which voted March 3, and Oregon, which votes May 19.







Don't expect to see Michigan primary results Tuesday Michigan expects delays in reporting the results of its primary due to the huge backlog of absentee votes. Since Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took office last year, Michigan has expanded voting options for citizens, including giving all voters the option to vote by mail and later voter registration. That's led to the state sending off nearly a million absentee ballots for the 2020 primary, with more than 800,000 of them already returned. That number includes the 36,574 ballots that were already spoiled, meaning people who voted early for a candidate who has dropped out can get their vote back. But under Michigan law, absentee ballots can't even be opened until Election Day morning, leading to fears of long delays before precincts can produce a final count. "Current state law hasn't really caught up," said Jake Rollow, a spokesperson for Benson's office. Many jurisdictions have responded by setting up "absentee voting counting boards," separate locations where poll workers and reps from each party are devoted to processing absentee ballots all day, Rollow said.







It's election day in Detroit, but it doesn't look like it DETROIT — As voters in Michigan's largest city started arriving at schools and community centers to vote in the state's presidential primary on Tuesday, many were greeted by, well, not very much. The area in front of polling places is typically busy and colorful on primary election day, as volunteers post signs and banners for their favorite candidates and greet voters with flyers in hopes of winning last-minute support. But the lack of local races, the fact that Michigan recently changed its laws to allow voters to cast absentee ballots for any reason, and the recent drop in the number of candidates still vying for the Democratic presidential nomination left many polling places in Detroit eerily quiet. It was quiet outside some polling places in Detroit, like this one at Bunche Preparatory Academy on the city's east side. Erin Einhorn / NBC News An NBC reporter visited six polling places on the east side of Detroit on Tuesday morning and saw just one person outside of one of them — and she was working for a data company conducting an exit poll. The rest had little more than a sign that read "Vote Here," with no campaign volunteers or workers in sight. "You're only looking at the Democratic Party and there's only two left, three left," said election worker Aaron Taylor, 53, referring to the remaining Democratic presidential candidates. "So there's no need to really be out here for that." Taylor, who was taking a cigarette break outside the polling place at Detroit's Bunche Preparatory Academy, a public elementary school, said turnout has been "moderate" at his precinct. But he predicted the activity outside his poling place will return for the general election. "I'm pretty sure come November they'll be out here," he said.







Why Biden's chance of beating Sanders is even bigger than it seems In a matter of 72 hours, Joe Biden parlayed a dominant victory in South Carolina into a steamrolling performance on Super Tuesday: He not only won substantially African American electorates like Alabama's and Virginia's, but he also carried Texas and scored huge coups by winning Massachusetts, Minnesota and Maine — all states thought to be favorable to Bernie Sanders. And Biden did so without much of a personal, TV or field presence in any of them. According to the latest NBC News projection, Biden leads Sanders by 513 to 461 in pledged delegates, with 105 for other candidates (1,991 are required to win the nomination). There are still millions of votes to count in California in the coming days, giving Sanders room to grow. But Biden's total will also grow as his best states are certified and delegates are awarded based on the results calculated in each congressional district. Here are three reasons the former vice president is amassing what could be an insurmountable delegate lead.