Every segment of U.S. child welfare system affected NEW YORK — Child welfare agencies across the U.S., often beleaguered in the best of times, are scrambling to confront new challenges that the coronavirus is posing for caseworkers, kids and parents. For caseworkers, the potential toll is physical and emotional. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for COVID-19. Many agencies, seeking to limit the virus's spread, have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Parents of children already in foster care are missing out on weekly visits. Slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in getting back their children. "There are real sad consequences for folks who've been making progress toward reunifying," said Boston social worker Adriana Zwick, who represents unionized caseworkers with Massachusetts' Department of Children and Families.







Dr. Anthony Fauci reaching out on YouTube Dr. Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House last week. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci is a regular feature of President Donald Trump's daily news conferences on the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. But Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an advisor to every president since Ronald Reagan, is reaching out to a new audience — the social media generation. After appearing on Instagram with NBA player Steph Curry this week and being interviewed last week by Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, Fauci has been on a virtual tour of four popular YouTube channels. "If Fauci is determined to get out best possible information, YouTube lends itself to being the best platform," said David Craig, a communications professor at the University of Southern California, and co-author of the book "Social Media Entertainment." Read the full story.







Churches use drive-in theaters to host services Churches are repurposing drive-in movie theaters and renting outdoor screens as the COVID-19 outbreak prompts stay-at-home orders across the country. In the small Alabama town of Gu-Win, Blue Moon Drive-In is hosting Faith Fellowship Church from nearby Winfield. Birdsong Drive-In, in Camden, Tennessee, will do the same for a local church on Easter Sunday. And in a Houston suburb, Kingsland Baptist Church is turning its sprawling campus into an outdoor theater with large rented screens and radio transmitters so people can attend services from inside their cars. "They are looking for somebody to tell them it's OK, and nobody can really say that yet," said Todd Pendergrass, the church's executive pastor. "But we can express that the person we trust in Christ is unchanging." Read the full story.







Photo: The scene in California A lone skateboarder at the skate park in Venice Beach, Calif., on Sunday. Los Angeles County has closed all beaches as a new measure to slow the spread of coronavirus. Mario Tama / Getty Images







Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus at 61 Joe Diffie performs in Nashville in 2014. Jason Davis / Getty Images file Joe Diffie, an icon to many country fans for his string of No. 1 hits in the 1990s, has died from complications related to the coronavirus, a spokesperson revealed Sunday afternoon. He was 61. "Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19)," the statement read simply. "His family respects their privacy at this time." On Friday, Diffie become the first country star to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis. "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment," a statement attributed to him read. Read the full story here.







Emergency field hospital being built in Central Park to deal with coronavirus in New York City Samaritan's Purse staff set up an emergency field hospital in Central Park on March 29, 2020. Jeenah Moon / Reuters New York City's famed Central Park will be home to a field hospital that will provide care for patients who are battling COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. Tents are being put up in the park's East Meadow to serve as emergency care by Mount Sinai Health System, various governmental agencies and humanitarian aid organization Samaritan's Purse, Mount Sinai confirmed Sunday. The field hospital is set to open Tuesday.







Over 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers in limbo after evacuating back to U.S. Karina Osorio worked in economic development in Senegal, and was about to extend her time there for a third year as a training coordinator. "A week ago I was ready to just pour myself into Senegal, I still want to be back there," Osorio said. Courtesy Karina Osorio March 16 was supposed to be a normal Monday for the more than 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers stationed across more than 60 countries. But that morning, one email changed everything: For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, the Peace Corps was suspending all operations and evacuating volunteers as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe. Eight days later, by March 24, all Peace Corps volunteers had left their posts. The original plan had been to stagger departures over several days, but due to the ever-changing situation at borders around the world, volunteers ultimately had 48 to 72 hours from receiving the email before they were on flights home. Now, the returning volunteers find themselves in limbo, back in an America that they don't recognize. Read the whole story here.







Inmate dies after contracting coronavirus at Louisiana federal prison A 47-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at a Louisiana federal prison where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, officials said. The death of Patrick Jones marks the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate in the federal prison system, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. Jones was locked up on drug charges at a minimum-security prison in Oakdale facing a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the Bureau of Prisons and union leaders. Read the full story here.







Maine residents try to force quarantine of out-of-towners by cutting down tree, police say A group of Maine residents apparently tried to forcibly quarantine their neighbors by cutting down a tree and blocking a roadway after fearing they might have coronavirus. A man who lived on Cripple Creek Road left his Vinalhaven residence to check on disrupted cable service when he came across a downed tree in the road, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. He told police that when he exited his car to inspect the tree, a group of people, some with guns, gathered around him and told him he needed to be quarantined. Read the full story here.






