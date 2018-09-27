Everyone’s watching at the White House

Not surprisingly the hearing is on in every TV room here at the White House and all eyes are glued to it. The most senior communications officials here right now are Hogan Gidley and Mercedes Schlapp. Sarah Sanders and Bill Shine are traveling with the president from New York back to D.C.

Trump is still scheduled to arrive back at the WH at 12:05 p.m. and seems to be running on time.Will he meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein? White House officials have not said.

Rosenstein was just spotted entering the White House for a previously scheduled meeting of Cabinet deputies.

Kristen Welker contributed reporting