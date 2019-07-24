Everything you need to know about Mueller's testimony today
Four months after he sent his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign to Attorney General William Barr, former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly Wednesday about what his investigators did — and didn't — find.
How much did Mueller's investigation cost? Millions
The special counsel's office has incurred direct and indirect costs totaling $25.2 million through Sept. 30, 2018, according to expenditure reports.
At a rate of roughly $1.5 million per month, the investigation may top $35 million when the final costs are tallied.
Mueller, Trump's silent foil, gets ready to talk
Since he was first appointed special counsel, Mueller has been a unique foil for Trump — the kind who doesn't clap back on Twitter, issue press releases in his own defense or go on television to accuse the president of committing crimes.
That may or may not change Wednesday, when Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about the findings of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign, and evidence of possible obstruction of justice by the president.
Mueller arrives on Capitol Hill
Mueller arrived on the Hill shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The first of the two hearings, with the House Judiciary Committee, will begin around 8:30 a.m.
Who is Robert Mueller, the man behind the report on Trump?
He's a Republican born into a wealthy family in New York who attended a tony prep school, graduated an Ivy League university, is known for his trademark suits and hair — and isn't someone you want to be on the wrong side of.
Robert Swan Mueller III is also the man behind the most highly anticipated document in the country — the special counsel report, submitted to Attorney General William Barr in March, on whether Donald Trump's presidential campaign was involved with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.
Pressure is unlikely to rattle Mueller, 74, who was named special counsel in May 2017. A decorated Vietnam War hero, he was the second longest-serving FBI director in the history of the agency, which he took over one week before the 9/11 terror attacks.
Mueller's investigation, by the numbers
After a 22 month investigation, here are a few numeric looks at the special counsel's work.
- 19 attorneys on staff, with help from 40 FBI agents
- 2,800 subpoenas issued
- 500 search-and-seizure warrants and 230 orders for communications records
- 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence
- Interviewed 500 witnesses, 80 of them before a grand jury
- 34 people and 3 companies charged
- Referred 14 cases to other law enforcement authorities