Adam Edelman
30m ago / 11:38 PM UTC
The evidence presented by both sides
Lawyers for the Democrats and the Republicans are taking turns summarizing the cases they’ve built: Democrats are attempting to lay out in detail the evidence supporting their position that Trump committed impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, be impeached). Republicans are attempting to explain why Trump did not commit impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, not be impeached).
Click here for a summary of the evidence presented by both sides.
Dartunorro Clark
0m ago / 12:09 AM UTC
In closing statements, Nadler says 'facts are clear," Collins laments 'impeachment scam'
After a more than 9-hour hearing, which included fiery exchanges between witnesses and members, bickering between both sides over procedure and bathroom breaks, Democrats and Republicans made their closing arguments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Chairman Nadler argued that Trump violated his oath of office when he pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and Democrats. Nadler, D-N.Y., argued Trump clearly put “his own interest before the country” and jeopardized national security and the integrity of American elections in the process by hinging a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in critical military aid on a vulnerable ally to open the investigations.
“The facts are clear, the danger to our democracy is clear and our duty is clear,” Nadler said. “President Trump violated his oath to the American people.”
Nadler also excoriated Republicans for their conduct during the hearing.
"I am struck by the fact that my Republican colleagues have offered no serious scrutiny of the evidence at hand,” he said. “They have talked about everything else, but they have offered not one substantive word in the president's defense."
Ranking member Collins summed up the Republican case against impeachment, shifting away from the president’s own conduct and arguing against the process and questioning their motives. He called it an “impeachment scam” and said that Democrats have eroded the institutional integrity of Congress by going forward with the inquiry.
“We have become a rubber stamp,” he said.
He claims that the Democrats hamstrung the process and is conducting a “smear job” against the president, which is a long-standing vendetta stemming from Democrats losing the 2016 election. Collins also said Democrats are using the "same playbook" from the Russia investigation.
"We're seeing the problems with the Russia investigation play out again in front of our eyes,” he said.
Alex Moe
24m ago / 11:45 PM UTC
Hearing is adjourned
The Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing concluded at roughly 6:42 p.m. It began at 9:08 a.m.
Dartunorro Clark
37m ago / 11:31 PM UTC
Planned recess if House vote occurs before end of questioning
After more than nine hours of questioning, the hearing is nearing an end with only a few committee members left. Chairman Nadler informed the committee that if a scheduled vote on unrelated House business happens before the end of questioning, the members will recess and return.
Elizabeth Janowski
32m ago / 11:36 PM UTC
Comey reacts to Russia probe IG report: Trump's attacks were 'all nonsense'
In his first interview since the release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report Monday, former FBI Director James Comey said the findings prove that President Donald Trump's attacks on him and other FBI officials were "all nonsense."
“It was all made up. Two years of sitting silently at the FBI while you’re lied about, and finally the truth is out,” Comey told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.
The report concluded that FBI and Department of Justice officials did not demonstrate political bias when they launched their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, contradicting Trump’s repeated claims.
In 2017, Trump fired Comey, who had been leading the Russia probe, prompting the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Comey has since become an outspoken critic of the president.
In spite of the report’s findings, Comey expressed concern over Trump’s attempts to vilify the FBI, stating that “a lot of damage can’t be undone” because “good people believe something that a president of the United States says.”
“[Trump] is never going to be able to use the FBI as a political instrument, which is why he continues to try to burn it down,” he said.
Comey also took aim at Attorney General William Barr's statement disputing the inspector general's report.
"It is very, very serious that the attorney general of the United States first himself made false statements about his premier law enforcement organization,” Comey said. "You think he’d at least have the decency to say to the people of the FBI, 'I was wrong about that. I'm sorry I said that about you.'"
Dartunorro Clark
1h ago / 10:43 PM UTC
Castor's 'Fresh' fashion statement gets noticed
Castor, the GOP lawyer, raised eyebrows Monday morning when he arrived at the impeachment hearing with a green reusable bag holding his files and folders. He also unwittingly raised the profile of North Carolina-based grocery chain, The Fresh Market, which is now calling itself "the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor" and offering free reusable bags to customers.
Alex Moe
3h ago / 9:38 PM UTC
The DOJ inspector general's report entered into record
Nadler noted that the Justice Department's inspector general report released today that looked at the probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has been entered into the Judiciary Committee's record.
Mitch Felan
3h ago / 9:39 PM UTC
Trump (very briefly) weighs in on hearing
Trump, during a White House event about school choice, was asked if he had watched any of Monday's testimony. Yes, the president said, "a little."
"I did, I watched a little bit, very little ... it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace to our country, it's a hoax and it should never ever be allowed to happen again," Trump said of the impeachment inquiry.
Dartunorro Clark
2h ago / 9:46 PM UTC
'Kangaroo court': Republicans slam process, Dem lawyer
Republican lawmakers have largely used their time to lambaste the impeachment inquiry and attack Goldman.
Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, refused to ask the witnesses questions during his time and instead castigated Goldman for the way in which Democrats have run the hearing and his reluctance to answer some of their questions about how the House Intelligence Committee compiled its report and how call logs made it into the impeachment report.
Gohmert called the process a "kangaroo court" and seemed to argue that there is little difference between Biden, acting on behalf of the Obama administration, demanding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor and Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
"We already got the forms. All we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump’s name and put Joe Biden’s name," he said. "He’s already admitted to the crime that’s been foisted on the president."
Jane C. Timm
2h ago / 9:44 PM UTC
Biden's ‘No Malarkey’ tour defense declared 'a lot of malarkey’
Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, criticized Hunter Biden’s top dollar work in Ukraine and his father’s defense of it, zeroing in on a testy spat the former vice president had with a voter last week during his ‘No Malarkey’ campaign tour.
The former vice president “falsely stating once again that nobody said there was anything wrong with his son’s deal in Ukraine,” Chabot said. “That’s a lot of malarkey!”
Old-timey phrases aside, Chabot’s retelling of the spat is inaccurate: Biden was accused of directing his son to take a job in Ukraine and sell access. There’s no evidence the elder Biden was involved in his son’s work. While there are ample critics who say Hunter’s work presents an appearance of conflict of interest, there are no credible claims that his father was at all involved.
Comey tweets Fox News canceled on him
Following the release of the Justice Department inspector general's report, former FBI director James Comey said in a tweet that he was bounced from a Tuesday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends," but he will be on MSNBC during the 4 p.m. hour today.