Ex-Trump chief of staff John Kelly: 'I agree' with Mattis' rebuke of the president John Kelly, President Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff, said Friday that he agrees with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's scathing critique of the president, but largely avoided direct criticism of his former boss himself. In an interview with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Kelly said, "None of us would take making a statement like that lightly, but there is a concern — I think an awful big concern — that the partisanship has gotten out of hand." Kelly added, "He's quite a man, Gen. Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country." "I agree with him," Kelly continued. "I think we need to step back from the politics." Referring to the constitutional separation of powers, the former White House chief of staff added, "No president, ever, is a dictator or a king." In a statement to The Atlantic magazine published Wednesday, Mattis — like Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general — said Trump "tries to divide us" and abused his executive authority by violating the constitutional rights of demonstrators outside the White House on Monday who were protesting the killing of George Floyd. That's when federal law enforcement forcibly cleared protesters out of the area shortly before Trump used the scene for what Mattis called a "bizarre photo-op" in front of a fire-damaged church. Kelly, who was Trump's head of Homeland Security before becoming his chief of staff, said "the end result" of the photo-op was "predictable," but "the jury is still out on tear gas and who got hit." He added, "I would have recommended against it." Share this -







Protesters in Maine await President Trump's arrival Protesters take a knee and chant “George Floyd” as we await Air Force One in Bangor pic.twitter.com/EHkiAdk2e7 — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 5, 2020 Share this -







A block party vibe in Washington Good afternoon from the newly-rechristened “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in DC. No police of any kind. Complete block party vibe. pic.twitter.com/em9QFdVExM — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 5, 2020 Share this -







Reddit co-founder steps down from company's board, urges it be filled by a black candidate Reddit co-founder and executive chairman Alexis Ohanian stepped down from the company’s board on Friday and “urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate." Ohanian also committed money made on his Reddit stock "to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate” in his announcement on his official Twitter account. He said his first donation would be to Colin Kaepernick’s racial justice charity Know Your Rights Camp. “I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter. I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020 Reddit, the sixth-most visited website in the United States, according to web analytics company Alexa, has been the subject of critique for how it has handled racism on its platform. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman released a statement on Monday stating “we do not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear.” Huffman’s predecessor as CEO, Ellen Pao, tweeted a rebuke to the blog post hours later. “So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don't get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long,” Pao wrote. The site has struggled in the past to curtail communities devoted to hate speech. In April of 2018, when asked “Is obvious open racism, including slurs, against Reddit’s rules or not?” Huffman responded, “It’s not.” “On Reddit, the way in which we think about speech is to separate behavior from beliefs. This means on Reddit there will be people with beliefs different from your own, sometimes extremely so,” Huffman said. “When users actions conflict with our content policies, we take action.” Ohanian and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, have for years supported charities that help the black community. They have also donated to and hosted events for Black Girls Code dating back to 2014. Share this -







'No child should live through that': Viral protestor Raymon Curry on growing up black “My dream school is Duke University. And for me to have to wake up and wonder if I’m going to survive to live or not, that’s just sad; no child should live through that.”



Raymon Curry, a 16-year-old protestor, speaks to @NBC_VC’s @QuashieIdun. pic.twitter.com/xHlJ2pBwJp — NBC News VC (@NBC_VC) June 5, 2020 Share this -







Trump speaking in the Rose Garden about #GeorgeFloyd : "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing happening for our country.' A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 5, 2020 Share this -







The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will resume at 8 p.m. tonight, June 5, and will continue until 6 a.m. Saturday. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. pic.twitter.com/v3fY4WNasW — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 5, 2020 Share this -







NYC Mayor addresses detainment of essential worker after curfew De Blasio: Curfew will end after weekend, New York City will start reopening Monday June 5, 2020 02:27 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated Friday that essential workers are exempt from the city's 8 p.m. curfew after a food delivery worker was detained by officers on Thursday night. The 8 p.m. curfew began Tuesday and will remain in effect until Sunday. A delivery worker on Thursday was cuffed, but not arrested, by officers near Central Park West, according to NBC New York. A journalist who was standing in front of her home was "roughed up" by police the day before, NBC New York reported. De Blasio said it needs to be "abundantly clear" to both the NYPD and essential workers that people "doing their job are exempted from curfew." As far as "news media out there doing their job, reporting, looking at the truth," de Blasio said. "Their right to do their job must be protected at all times." The curfew will remain in effect until Monday morning as originally planned, he said. Share this -







Washington mayor calls for federal law enforcement and military to leave I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020 Share this -





