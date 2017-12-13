Exit poll: Alabama voters want GOP-controlled Senate, but view Moore unfavorably

Alabama voters have a slight preference for a Republican-controlled Senate, but they view the party's candidate in Tuesday's special election unfavorably, according to NBC News exit poll results.

Forty-nine percent say they would like to see the GOP control the Senate. Slightly less — 44 percent — say they would like to see the Senate under Democratic control.

However, Moore is viewed unfavorably by most Alabama voters, with 55 percent saying they have an unfavorable view of him compared to just 48 percent who say they have an unfavorable view of Jones.