Exit poll: Parents prefer Jones, while those without kids like Moore

Voters with kids under 18 still living at home favor Democrat Doug Jones by a 14-point margin, while those without children favor Moore by 3 points, according to NBC News exit poll results.

This preference is evident in other attitudes as well — especially related to sexual misconduct allegations levied against Moore in the weeks prior to the election. Parents are more likely to say they think the allegations against Moore are true. Voters without children are more split.

Meanwhile, moms are also more likely than dads to say they think the allegations against Roy Moore are true.