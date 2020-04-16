CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife also has coronavirus CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina also has the coronavirus, he said on his program Wednesday. Chris Cuomo, 49, announced March 31 that he had tested positive. He has been doing his shows from his basement where he is quarantined. "It's very rare for a family to be one-and-done," Cuomo said in a discussion with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart." "It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen, and now it has," the anchor said. Their children are healthy, he tweeted, adding that he can't wait for his fever to end so he can help his wife as she has done for him. Chris Cuomo earlier this month said that having the illness is "no cakewalk" even for those who don't require hospitalization, that he lost 13 pounds in three days, and he said people should not be nonchalant. Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks. pic.twitter.com/ncyoQ3saWc — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 16, 2020 Share this -







California to give $500 cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to give cash to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus, offering $500 apiece to 150,000 adults who were left out of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress.

Many Americans began receiving $1,200 checks from the federal government this week, and others who are unemployed are getting an additional $600 a week from the government that has ordered them to stay home and disrupted what had been a roaring economy.

But people living in the country illegally are not eligible for any of that money, and advocates have been pushing for states to fill in the gap.

Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would spend $75 million of taxpayer money to create a Disaster Relief Fund for immigrants living in the country illegally.

"We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians," said Newsom, who noted 10 percent of the state's workforce are immigrants living in the country illegally who paid more than $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.







Trump threatens unprecedented move of adjourning Congress to fill vacancies

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to adjourn Congress so he can unilaterally install nominees to federal positions that he said are pertinent to the coronavirus crisis, an admittedly unprecedented move that critics likened to a dictatorship.

Trump said the Senate should either approve his nominees or adjourn so he can "recess appoint" them. Congress holds pro forma sessions when it isn't working, a process Republicans made common under President Barack Obama to prevent him from temporarily filling vacancies without Senate approval.

"If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis," Trump said at a White House briefing. "It is a scam what they do."

Read the full story here.







Pennsylvania governor to veto bill that would immediately reopen more businesses

U.S. governors begin forming multi-state pacts April 14, 2020 06:44

As the White House pushes for a plan to reopen the country's economy, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania statehouse passed legislation that would allow some businesses to re-open immediately, despite a statewide stay-at-home order put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It goes to Democratic Governor Tom Wolf's desk next, who plans to veto the bill. His office tells NBC News that "reopening businesses too early will only extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic."

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine notes in a letter to the general assembly that the peak of coronavirus has not yet been reached in Pennsylvania, which as of Wednesday night has more than 26,000 cases and 774 deaths.

"The decision to shutter non-life sustaining businesses that support families across this commonwealth was a painful one," Levine wrote, "but before we can save livelihoods, we need to save lives."

Governor Wolf joined an alliance this week with governors across the northeast to work toward a regional approach to an economic reopening.







NY Bar Association creates task force to assist with pro bono legal work

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called upon lawyers in the state to volunteer to assist with COVID-19- related cases pro bono, the New York State Bar Association created a task force to handle the demand.

The initial request sought lawyers to help residents apply for unemployment benefits, however, according to the Bar Association, "the network is quickly gearing up to handle a range of other issues from evictions to domestic violence to job and housing discrimination."

The New York State Bar Association is working with the state court system to establish a "COVID-19 Recovery Task Force" made up of lawyers, law school deans and legal clerks to assist with the caseload. The task force will be responsible for "setting priorities, recruiting lawyers, coordinating resources and connecting lawyers and clients."







Americans lose phone, internet service despite FCC pledge not to disconnect during pandemic

Pedestrians walk past a Verizon Wireless store in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images file

Some people who just lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic are finding that they have lost something else — phone and internet access.

Across the country, suddenly unemployed residents are getting threatening notices, despite an initiative from the Federal Communications Commission that pledged last month to "Keep Americans Connected."

"It was a surprise when my line was suddenly disconnected, because I had actually got an email saying that during this time there would be no interruptions to phone service," Aaron Joshua Perra, a hairstylist from Minneapolis, told NBC News. He had his Sprint phone shut off soon after his salon closed down last month. Sprint has since reconnected him.

Read the full story here.







South Dakota Gov. Noem, who opposed stay-home order, now faces coronavirus hot spot

North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters in Pierre, S.D. on March, 5, 2020. Stephen Groves / AP file

Despite an outbreak in South Dakota's biggest city and criticism that there's no statewide shelter in place order, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday the state is doing better than expected and "bending the curve."

"We have cut our peak, and that's a good thing and that is encouraging to all of us," Noem said at a news briefing. "Our health care system can handle what's coming at us."

The Republican governor made her remarks as the number of people who've tested positive for coronavirus in the state rose to 1,168, due in large part to a cluster of cases stemming from a meat processing plant in Sioux Falls. There have been six deaths in the state.

Read the full story here.






