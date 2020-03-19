Experimental drug holds promise for treating the coronavirus

The bill is 329 pages long and would give authorities power to close the ports and airports on short notice, and for police to detain and isolate people suspected of being infected.
It would also roll back regulation so recently retired doctors and trainees could help out a beleaguered health service. The measures warn funeral services may be canceled because "the death management industry may be rapidly overwhelmed."
These laws would last for two years, and the government says its powers could be switched on and off as necessary. It is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament next week, as the British death toll rose to 137 as of Thursday.
Other TV dramas are lending a helping hand, including "Station 19" which gave N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and "The Good Doctor" which plans to donate gear in Vancouver, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Trump pushes to fast track 3 coronavirus treatments
President Trump is pushing federal health officials to fast track potential treatments for the coronavirus.
During a press briefing Thursday, Trump mentioned three treatments under investigation.
The first is remdesivir, an antiviral that's shown early promise for other types of coronaviruses. The drug is being studied in clinical trials, with results expected in late April.
He also talked about chloroquine, which is already approved as an anti-malaria treatment, as well as convalescent serum, which uses virus-fighting antibodies from the blood of previously infected patients.
None of the treatments has been approved yet to treat the coronavirus, as investigations are still underway.
Share this -
The Associated Press
35m ago / 4:05 PM UTC
Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II has coronavirus
PARIS — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.
Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.
In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother. It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.
Share this -
59m ago / 3:41 PM UTC
Photo: Temperature check in Pakistan
Share this -
Pete Williams
1h ago / 3:40 PM UTC
Could Congress hold remote votes?
Many members of Congress have suggested that the House and Senate should authorize remote voting for a strictly limited period of time and solely on matters pertaining to the public health crisis. Would that be constitutional?
The constitutional issue comes from Section 5 of Article I, which says "a majority of each [house] shall constitute a quorum to do business." The Senate, however, seldom polices its own enforcement of this requirement and simply presumes that a quorum is present, unless a member suggests it is not. The House largely operates under the same presumption that a quorum is present, unless a member objects.
Whatever reasons the leadership may have for opposing remote voting, there's a strong argument that as long as both chambers presume a quorum is present and no member objects, there would be no constitutional obstacle. If someone later sued and claimed a bill was passed unconstitutionally, the courts would likely decline to second-guess how Congress conducts its business. That's what happened in 1890 when the House changed its rules for counting a quorum.
The Supreme Court said, "The Constitution has prescribed no method of making this determination, and it is therefore within the competency of the house to prescribe any method which shall be reasonably certain to ascertain the fact" that a quorum was present.
Share this -
Erik Ortiz
24m ago / 4:16 PM UTC
Gov. Cuomo: New York state needs 30,000 ventilators
New York has identified about 5,000 to 6,000 available ventilators, far fewer than the 30,000 the state would need to be prepared for the increasing number of patients who may be compromised by the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
During his daily news conference with reporters in the state capital of Albany, Cuomo also said:
New York, and New York City in particular, will not be quarantined or force people to stay "locked up" in their homes or shelter in place. "None of that is going to happen," he said.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in New York has shot up dramatically because more people are being tested. Statewide, there are now 4,152 positive cases, with 1,769 of them new.
There will be a 90-day mortgage relief plan for homeowners in which mortgage payments will be waived based on financial hardships. Foreclosures will also be postponed or suspended during this time and there will be a grace period for loan modifications.
There will also be no overdraft or overage fees for ATM and credit cards.
Share this -
Reuters
2h ago / 2:53 PM UTC
Spain's death toll climbs by over 200 overnight
Spain’s death toll from the epidemic soared by 209 in 24 hours to 767 fatalities the health ministry said on Thursday. Spain is the second worst affected country in Europe, as only Italy has had more cases and deaths.
The total number of cases also climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday — on Wednesday, there were 13,716 cases in Spain.
This comes as Spain announced a 200 billion euro (about $215 billion) package on Tuesday to help companies and protect workers affected by the spiraling outbreak crisis.
More than half of jobs in Spain are dependent on small or medium-sized companies in a country with one of the developed world’s highest unemployment rates.