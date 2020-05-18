Experts: COVID-19 has shown U.S., U.K. are vulnerable to biological terrorism LONDON — The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a structural vulnerability to biological attacks in the U.S. and Europe that requires urgent government action, multiple current and former national security and public health officials told NBC News. Former officials in the U.S. and the U.K. warn that the devastating impact of the coronavirus on health care infrastructures and economies may act as a "neon light" for terrorist groups looking to unleash pathogens on Western nations. The pandemic has shown that the West has trouble testing, tracking and treating a pandemic or sustaining a supply of protective equipment for health care workers. It has also raised questions about the security of pathogen research labs worldwide. Read the full story here. Share this -







Restaurants, shops reopen in Italy after months-long lockdown eases A man in Milan, Italy drinks a coffee in a bar, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen on Monday as the country eases some of the restrictions put in place during the coronavirus outbreak. Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters The former epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe saw shops and restaurants reopen Monday as Italy's authorities eased lockdown. The restrictions were enforced on March 9 to combat the skyrocketing death toll that has seen nearly 32,000 people killed, but with the spread of the virus slowing, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it was time to reopen the country to avoid further economic damage. Retailers can now open their doors as long as they follow government safety measures, people can also meet friends again, and if the virus spread remains minimal, theaters and cinemas will be allowed to re-open by mid-June.







Brazil's Bolsonaro hails anti-lockdown protesters as cases grow Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during a protest against the President of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, Brazilian Supreme Court, quarantine and social distancing measures in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday. Adriano Machado / Reuters Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro praised anti-lockdown protesters a day after the country's number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed both Spain and Italy. Bolsonaro, who has clashed with government ministers over the need for quarantines, greeted protesters and posed for pictures with children plucked from the crowd at the presidential palace on Sunday in a clear breach of social distancing rules. "Above all [the people] want freedom, they want democracy, they want respect," he said in an online video. Health ministry figures released Sunday showed more than 241,000 coronavirus cases — behind only the U.S., U.K. and Russia, More than 16,000 people have died.







Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead TOKYO — Japan's economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched production, exports and spending, and fears are growing worse times may lie ahead. The Cabinet Office reported Monday a drop of 3.4% annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation's goods and services, for the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter. The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9%. Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%. Analysts say things are expected to get worse, as the world's third-largest economy undergoes its biggest challenge since World War II.







Australia plans pop-up carparks to prevent rush hour virus crush SYDNEY — Australian officials planned to open pop-up parking lots and extra bicycle lanes in Sydney and other cities as the country's most populous state began its first full week on Monday of loosened lockdown measures. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to avoid peak-hour trains and buses as they return to work to ensure that social distancing between commuters is maintained. Australia's states and territories are beginning to allow more public activity under a three-step government plan after two months of shutdowns that officials have credited with keeping the country's exposure to the pandemic relatively low.






