Experts: Isolated indigenous tribes risk extinction from virus When English explorer John Hemming first arrived in 1971 in the Amazonian state of Rondônia in Brazil, at the lower end of the Tapajós River, it was just weeks after the local Suruí people had initiated their first contact with the outside world. Soon after that expedition encountered previously uncontacted peoples, an influenza outbreak wiped out roughly a fifth of the area's 1,500 indigenous people, before measles devastated them two or three years later. Experts and advocates for remote aboriginal communities not just in Brazil, but also elsewhere around the world, say they fear that geographic remoteness, an inability to socially isolate and poor access to health care might mean the COVID-19 pandemic could further imperil the existence of groups that survived earlier outbreaks. Read the full story.







142 Italian doctors have died of COVID-19 At doctor and nurse embrace at the end of their shift in a corridor of an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome on Monday. Alberto Pizzoli / AFP - Getty Images The coronavirus death toll among Italy's doctors has risen to 142, the country's Medical Professional Association showed Tuesday. However, official figures also showed a new daily record for the number of people who have recovered from the virus, rising by 2,723 Tuesday to 51,600. Italy has suffered one of the worst global outbreaks with more than 24,000 deaths, figures from John Hopkins University show. Only the U.S. has reported more deaths to date. The country is looking at gradually reopening parts of the economy with 2.5 to 2.8 million people in sectors such as construction and manufacturing expected to go back to work May 4th.







Photo: Medical worker administers a swab test Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built to help with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Bronx, New York on April 21, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters







Virus caused U.S. fatalities earlier than previously thought Officials in Silicon Valley late Tuesday reported two virus-related deaths that predate a Washington state fatality previously believed to be the first victim of COVID-19 in the United States. The California deaths on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 were not initially believed to have been related to the coronavirus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Feb. 29 in Wsahington state. "Today, the Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation from the CDC that tissue samples from both cases are positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)," the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement. The examiner-coroner's office said limited testing criteria set by the federal government meant that the deaths were initially overlooked as possible coronavirus cases. Each victim died at home, it said. Read the full story here.






