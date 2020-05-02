'Extraordinary' effort to disinfect NYC subways will include workers in hazmat suits Cuomo announces subway trains will be disinfected every 24 hours May 2, 2020 02:44 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Metropolitan Transit Authority leaders spoke in Queens on Saturday about the unprecedented decision to shut down the New York City subway system each night as an effort to disinfect trains every 24 hours. Due to the pandemic, ridership is at its lowest in a century, Cuomo said, which gives the state an opportunity to shut down subways between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. when the fewest number of people ride in order to deep-clean each car. A team of 900 cleaners are working each night, and additional contractors are being hired to help. "I just viewed the operations on how they’re doing it," Cuomo said. "It’s smart, it’s labor intensive. People have to wear hazmat suits; they have a number of chemicals that disinfect. You have to go through the whole train with a misting device." "This has never been done before, and it's an extraordinary effort," the governor said in a tweet. Cuomo has received some criticism for the decision because homeless people at times find refuge on subway cars, but the governor said an "unprecedented" amount of funding has been directed to help the homeless population. “You do not help the homeless by letting them stay on a subway car and sleep on a subway car in the middle of a global pandemic," he said. Share this -







Photo: New York City hospital workers and NYPD pose with American flag Masked medical staff from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City pose holding an American flag with members of the NYPD Mounted Unit during the nightly #ClapBecauseWeCare event honoring coronavirus responders on May 1, 2020. Cindy Ord / Getty Images







Number of deaths in New York remains fairly steady The number of coronavirus deaths in New York state remains fairly steady, with 299 on Friday compared to 289 the day before, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. But he said 299 deaths is still an "obnoxiously and terrifyingly high" number. The state is also seeing about 900 new coronavirus cases each day, which Cuomo said is still "unacceptably high." The governor said New York is attempting to collect more data via antibody testing and by asking hospitals to provide more demographic data on those who are seeking treatment, which will allow the state to specifically address the needs of communities seeing high rates of infection. Antibody tests are meanwhile showing an infection rate of 19.9 percent among New York City residents, and 12.3 percent statewide. Experts say it is too early to come to any strong conclusions based on antibody testing, particularly when making decisions about easing the state's lockdown.







A curse for most, a 'blessing' for some. How unemployed Americans are getting by during pandemic First, the coronavirus took her job, and then breast cancer threatened to take her mother. In less than a month, Naomi Jaramillo's entire world changed. The eyebrow stylist spent February traveling from New Mexico to New York for fashion week and then visiting Washington state to help open a brow bar outside Seattle. Shortly after returning to her native Las Cruces, the 31-year-old visited her brother and her sister in Austin, Texas. While Jaramillo was crisscrossing the Southwest, the coronavirus was shutting down states and infecting thousands of people. Businesses were being forced to close, including the brow bar where she worked. The bad news didn't stop there. Her 57-year-old mother was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in March. "It was really hard to hear it," she said. "My mom is my everything." With Jaramillo out of work, life is now divided between taking care of her mother and figuring out how to pay her own bills. She is just one of 30 million Americans who have found themselves suddenly unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







Africa surpasses 40,000 reported cases The number of reported coronavirus cases on the continent of Africa surpassed 40,000 on Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The reported death toll is 1,689, and more than 13,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Saturday. South Africa has the continent's highest number of coronavirus cases — 6,000, the Africa CDC report showed, followed by three North African countries, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria. Only one African country has no reported cases as of Saturday — the small kingdom of Lesotho, which is surrounded by South Africa.







Dressing up and staying in: Coronavirus' effect on fashion is more than skin deep Stay-at-homers find comfort and normalcy by dressing up in quarantine May 1, 2020 02:41 Matthew von Nida lives to get dressed up. So when he turned 27 in quarantine last month, there was no question that he would get dolled up with his roommate to celebrate the big day. "I dress up a lot in general, and it's not particularly a new thing for this moment in quarantine. I think it's something that brings more of a sense of normalcy," von Nida said. Although he knew he couldn't leave his Brooklyn home, he dressed as if he were going out on the town. His look consisted of an olive-colored bodysuit from Alice and Olivia paired with leather pants, heels and a matching olive bandana tied neatly around his neck. On his eyes, he wore glimmering ochre eyeshadow. Read the full story here.







Spain's death toll surpasses 25,000 as lockdown restrictions lifted People exercise in Seville, Spain on Saturday for the first time since the beginning of a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Cristina Quicler / AFP - Getty Images Spain's coronavirus death toll surpassed 25,000 on Saturday after 276 people died overnight, the health ministry said. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 216,582 on Saturday from 215,216 the day before. Spain has had one of the worst outbreaks in the world, but appears to be past its peak and gradually easing strict lockdown restrictions. Also on Saturday, the Spanish government allowed citizens to do outdoor exercise once a day for the first time in seven weeks. This comes after children under the age of 14 were permitted to do so last weekend.







China's Hubei province, where virus was first detected, eases lockdown China's central province of Hubei, where the coronavirus was first detected, lowered its emergency response level on Saturday in the latest relaxation of lockdowns. The level was dropped from the highest to the second-highest on Saturday at midnight, the province's government said. Hubei is the last province to lower its provincial emergency response level, a major milestone in China's fight against the pandemic, according to Reuters. This comes a week after Chinese health officials said that the city of Wuhan had no remaining coronavirus cases in its hospitals after months of strict lockdown.






