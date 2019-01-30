Feedback

Extreme wind chill kills person in Illinois, weather-related deaths now as many as 8

At least eight people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.

Officials in Illinois said one person in Tazewell County died Tuesday because of extreme wind chill in the area.

Two other deaths were reported in Pekin and Libertyville, both in Illinois. The other deaths occurred in Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin. 

by

Doha Madani

Zebra unable to find shelter in cold weather dies

A zebra froze death in Indiana on Wednesday after it couldn't find shelter in subzero temperatures caused by a polar vortex hitting the country. 

Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the animal got caught in the fence of the property where it was being kept and it was unable to get loose, NBC-affiliate station WTHR Channel 13

The animals owners also have another zebra, a pony and a kangaroo on their property, the sheriff's office said. 

A zebra that froze to death after it was unable to reach shelter in the subzero temperatures
A zebra that froze to death after it was unable to reach shelter in the subzero temperatures in Carroll County, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 2019. Sonya Kendall / via Facebook
Doha Madani

26-vehicle pileup in eastern Pennsylvania leaves several injured

Several people were injured after a snow squall sparked at least 26 vehicles to crash in Pennsylvania.  

The accident occurred on U.S. Route 222 in Wyomissing at about 1:25 p.m. ET and blocked all southbound lanes on the busy highway. Vehicles involved include at least two big rigs, a dump truck and a large box truck. 

Berks County Dispatch confirmed that the accident was weather-related but will have to investigate the exact cause. 

At least 17 ambulances were sent to the scene, dispatch said.  A Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident was declared meaning up to 25 people could be hurt, NBC Philadelphia reported.

 

A 26-vehicle crash involving trucks and cars during a whiteout from a snow squall snarled traffic on a busy eastern Pennsylvania highway Wednesday afternoon. Amanda Lewis / NBC Philadelphia
David K. Li

21-car pileup in western New York

A 21-car pileup on Interstate 90 in western New York forced traffic in both directions to be diverted on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 2 p.m. near the town of Batavia — about 45 miles east of Buffalo and 35 miles west of Rochester, NBC affiliates WHEC and WGRZ both reported. 

A New York state trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries in the massive collision.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if any role, the weather played. There's a blizzard warning in the area and afternoon temperatures hovered around zero.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke

Stay home: Upstate New York counties order drivers to stay off roads

Two counties in upstate New York have ordered drivers to stay off the roads due to drifting and blowing snow causing unsafe conditions.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. ET that a travel ban has been put in place, effectively immediately.

The ban means all drivers, except emergency personnel, are to stay off roads. The order will remain in effect “until further notice,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

“For your safety, and the safety of the residents of Genesee County, please stay home or where you are until conditions improve,” sheriff William Sheron said.

A travel ban was also issued in Erie County on Wednesday afternoon for multiple towns. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that traveling is prohibited and “all cars must leave roads.” To see if your town is effected by the travel ban click here

Elisha Fieldstadt
Elisha Fieldstadt

Hell has frozen over — seriously

The low temperature was minus 15 degrees in Hell, an unincorporated community in Livingston County, Michigan. The high temperature was minus 4, prompting some on social media to note that Hell had literally frozen over. 

Zach Haberman

U.S. Postal Service shuts down in Chicago

The United States Postal Service suspended service throughout Chicago on Wednesday to protect employees from the harsh conditions.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this weather related service disruption has caused,” said District Manager Randy Stines. “The safety and well-being of our employees of paramount concern to the Postal Service.” 

Elisha Fieldstadt
Elisha Fieldstadt

Tips for keeping your pets safe in the cold

Some pet owners believe animals can stand colder temperatures than humans, which is not always true, and depends on the animal's breed, size, health and age. Here are some tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to keep your pet safe during the cold spell.

1. Keep your pet inside

Cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, just like humans, and shouldn't be kept outside when the temperature drops below zero. 

2. Check and wipe paws 

Pets' paws should be checked for cold-weather injury like cracking and bleeding. Paws, along with legs and bellies should also be wiped after pets are outside for any period of time as they can pick up traces of antifreeze or other de-icing chemicals, all of which can be toxic to animals. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also recommends rubbing petroleum jelly on paws and clipping belly fur to prevent pets from picking up such chemicals. 

3. Tag your animal

Pets are more prone to go missing in the winter because snow and ice mask the scents that would usually make it easier for an animal to find its way home. Pets should always, but especially in the winter, have tags or a microchip. 

4. Feed your pet a little more in very cold temperatures

Staying warm burns extra calories, so the ASPCA recommends feeding your pet a little more food and giving it more water when the temperatures are very low. But the American Veterinary Medical Association says a higher weight can lead to health risks, so there's no need to overfeed your pet all winter. 

5. And before you start the car ...

Cats love hiding near warm car engines during cold weather, but the habit can be deadly. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends drivers honk their horns or make other noise to encourage any refuge-seekers to scurry away before the car engine is started.

David K. Li

Here's how cold and miserable it is

Here's how cold and miserable it was around the Midwest and parts of the East a little after 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Minyvonne Burke

Cliffhanger: Ice covers ridge at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin

