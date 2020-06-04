From extremism to coronavirus: How a nonprofit pivoted to confront Arabic-language misinformation Faisal Al Mutar was at his home in New York City when he saw the first hints of what would become a tidal wave of Arabic-language coronavirus conspiracy content spreading online. It was mid-February and while the virus was starting to appear in Iran, there was yet to be a serious outbreak in an Arab country — the rampant misinformation had arrived in the Arab world before the virus. Al Mutar, 28, watched videos suggesting the pandemic was part of a biological war between the United States and China. Homespun articles claimed that eating garlic was enough to ward off the virus. Religious authorities argued the disease was a punishment for China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims. “The most dangerous misinformation I saw is the claim that because we are Muslims, the virus is not going to affect us,” he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







'Helpy Hour' launched in Belgium, as restaurants and bars prepare to reopen Belgian beer lovers are being encouraged to support their favorite locals by buying one drink for the price of two, as bars and restaurants prepare to reopen next week after more than two months of lockdown. The initiative has been dubbed 'Helpy Hour' and was designed to help the country's struggling hospitality industry recover economically following the forced closure of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't think the Belgians will be happy to see their beloved cafes disappear," President of the Federation of Belgian cafes Diane Delen said. "It's a temporary measure that will help avoid an avalanche of bankruptcies." When restaurants and bars reopen on Monday, tables will be spaced at least 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) apart, with a maximum of 10 people allowed per table and waiters will have to wear face masks. Ordering and drinking at the bar will not be possible.







CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier involved with 'Operation Warp Speed' One of the first voices of public health in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leading the agency's team involved with "Operation Warp Speed" to find a coronavirus vaccine. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Congressional subcommittee about Messonnier's role during a hearing Thursday about the federal COVID-19 response. Messonnier regularly provided updates early in the pandemic, but has not been heard from publicly since early March, when she warned Americans their lives would be disrupted because of the looming viral spread. "Dr. Messonnier remains one of our outstanding leaders," Redfield told the subcommittee panel. "She has not been sidelined."







Outdoor seating at NYC restaurants could be back in July Patrons wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while standing at tables placed outside of restaurants on May 28, 2020, in New York. Frank Franklin II / AP Outdoor seating at New York City restaurants could be back in July, 2 1/2 months months after the coronavirus pandemic brought most businesses to a halt, officials said Thursday. Phase 2 of the city's reopening is on track for early July, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters, with the most notable change being restaurants serving patrons al fresco. In coming weeks, de Blaio said City Hall will announce plans that'll offer more street space to restaurateurs so they can welcome back customers for outdoor dining: "This is going to be another important step -- but again health and safety first." Restaurants now can serve food for pickup. NYC unveils outdoor dining plan for Phase II of reopening. https://t.co/FLEY5lmG57 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 4, 2020







COVID-19 cases appear to rise in some southern U.S. states Alabama's health department reported 915 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as several U.S. states across the South appear to be grappling with upticks in infections. Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia saw new cases climb 35 percent or more in the week that ended May 31 compared with the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis published Monday. "If people don't follow current recommendations for social distancing and avoiding crowds of any kind, we can anticipate seeing increased numbers," the South Carolina health department said in a statement to Reuters. Florida, meanwhile, announced 1,419 new cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to more than 60,000.







Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledges $1.6B to vaccine organization The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday it would contribute $1.6 billion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an organization that helps provide vaccines to developing countries. The five-year commitment was announced at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Not many people outside the global health sector have heard about Gavi, but over the past twenty years, it has transformed the way the world invests in and protects the health of its children," Melinda Gates said in a statement. "If the current pandemic has reminded us of anything, it's the importance of vaccinating against deadly diseases. The pledges that leaders are making today will help Gavi save even more lives." The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation previously announced it would contribute $100 million to research for a COVID-19 vaccine.







American Airlines and other carriers are adding summer flights as passengers slowly return Slowly, the airline business is coming back to life as airlines set schedules for July that include more flights. The latest is American Airlines, which says it plans to fly 55% of its domestic schedule in July, up dramatically from May when it flew 20% of its schedule from a year earlier. "We're seeing a slow but steady rise in domestic demand. After a careful review of the data, we've built a July schedule to match," Vasu Raja, senior vice president of network strategy for American Airlines, said in a release announcing the airline's schedule. American is Increasing flights at a more aggressive pace than United Airlines, which is ramping up its July schedule to 25% of what it flew during the same month in 2019. Read the full story here.







Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida can host Republican National Convention WASHINGTON — Two days after President Donald Trump said he was seeking another state to host the Republican National Convention in August, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is raising his hand. DeSantis, a Republican, was asked in a Fox News interview Thursday why he thinks Florida can hold the convention and whether he would allow a full stadium of people, as Trump has been calling for. "The shape of the epidemic is just simply going to be different, and hopefully it's a lot better, but I think we'll be able to make those decisions about what precautions need to be taken as you get closer," DeSantis said. "But to just rule out a convention at this stage, I think, is a mistake so we've said we want to get to 'yes' on it and I think we'll be able to do it." DeSantis' comments come after Trump said Tuesday that he would seek another state for the convention because North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, has refused to guarantee that restrictions related to the coronavirus wouldn't affect the event. A Republican National Committee official later confirmed that the nominating part of the convention "will be held in another city." Read the full story here.






