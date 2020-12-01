F1 champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss an upcoming race, the sport’s governing association said Tuesday.

Hamilton, who has already secured a record-equalling seventh world title and won Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, was experiencing mild symptoms, but was otherwise fit and well, his Mercedes team said.

The team said Hamilton, 35, was tested three times last week as part of the standard race weekend testing and returned a negative result each time. However, he woke up with mild symptoms on Monday and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to his arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive.

“Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result," the team said. "This has since been confirmed by a retest.”

Hamilton was isolating according to local health guidelines and a replacement driver would be announced in due course, the team added.