Face coverings to be made mandatory on public transit in England Face coverings will be mandatory for all passengers using public transit in England from June 15, the U.K. government announced Thursday. If you can’t avoid using public transport, wearing a face covering on your journey can play a role in helping us protect each other from spreading #coronavirus: https://t.co/R6IAaj17BW



Find out how to make a face covering ✂️ 👕 https://t.co/rL1z27rYoU#StayAlert pic.twitter.com/AbQZn1rBER — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) June 4, 2020 All bus, train, streetcar, subway, ferry and aircraft passengers will be asked to wear face coverings as a condition of carriage in plans designed to reduce the transmission of coronavirus as the U.K's lockdown continues to ease. The official advice, however, remains for people to avoid travelling on transit and to continue to work from home if possible. While the rate of infection continues to decline, The U.K. has reported almost 40,000 deaths in hospital or nursing homes from COVID-19 to date giving it the highest official death count in Europe. Share this -







U.S. military commander says China pushing territorial claims under cover of coronavirus TOKYO — China is using the coronavirus as a cover to push territorial claims in the South China Sea through a surge in naval activity meant to intimidate other countries that claim the waters, the commander of U.S. Forces in Japan said on Friday. There has been a surge of activity by China in the South China Sea with navy ships, coast guard vessels and a naval militia of fishing boats in harassing vessels in waters claimed by Beijing, said Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider. "Through the course of the COVID crisis we saw a surge of maritime activity," he told Reuters in a phone interview. He said Beijing had also increased its activity in the East China Sea, where it has a territorial dispute with Japan. Beijing's increased level of activity would likely continue, predicted Schneider: "I don't see troughs, I see plateaus," he said. Share this -







Friday prayers return across the Middle East Friday prayers at mosques in countries across the Middle East have been permitted today following the lifting of restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In Jordan, mosques — closed since March — were allowed to reopen Friday although the elderly and worshipers with pre-existing conditions were warned not to attend. Faithful were also told to wear face masks and gloves. The Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, was also permitted to reopen for Friday prayers with capacity to be limited to 40 percent of the Mosque's usual capacity. In Egypt — which has had its worst week for deaths from the virus — the Al Azhar Mosque will hold Friday prayers with only imams and workers present, but it will be broadcast nationwide. Share this -







Police try to stop Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney due to coronavirus fears Protesters hold an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Australia on Friday. Rod McGuirk / AP Police challenged whether a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday in Sydney is too much of a virus risk. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is among those who criticized the plans, saying of the protesters: “I say to them, don’t go.” Outdoor gatherings in Australia's largest city are restricted to 10 people, while up to 50 people can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes. In Canberra, organizers of a rally Friday that attracted about 2,000 demonstrators handed out masks and hand sanitizer. Most protesters kept a recommended social distance but drew closer to hear speeches. Public gatherings are limited to 20 in Canberra, but police did not intervene. School teacher Wendy Brookman, a member of the Butchulla indigenous people, said Australia should not accept more than 430 indigenous Australians dying in police custody or prison in the past three decades. “We’re not here to jump on the bandwagon of what’s happened in the United States,” Brookman said. “We’re here to voice what’s happening to our indigenous people.” Share this -







Minnesota Gov. Walz: 'Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19' Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19.



If you think you’ve been exposed, get a test 5 days after the event. If that test turns up negative, get tested again 14 days after the event.



If you start to experience symptoms, get tested right away. #StaySafeMN https://t.co/lF3JgWwlAv — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 4, 2020 Share this -







New York governor to protesters: Get tested In New York, which once had the highest coronavirus infection rate in the U.S., the total number of hospitalizations are down and the state is seeing a continued decline in deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing Thursday. At the same time, protests against the murder of George Floyd have continued in New York’s largest cities, worrying officials about a resurgence in infections. An estimated 30,000 people have marched across the state, with 20,000 protesters in New York City. “With the protesters, they could actually compound the situation,” Cuomo said. The state plans to open testing facilities for all protesters to avoid a super-spreader event, he said. Coronavirus tests are available to all protesters. We ask protesters to be responsible.



Wear a mask. Get tested.



Act as if you may have been exposed. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 4, 2020 “As fast as the numbers come down is as fast as the numbers can go up,” Cuomo warned. Share this -







USDA issues $545 million in COVID-19 assistance for food producers The United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) has issued its first payments to farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), the agency announced Thursday. .@usdafsa has approved more than $545 million in payments to producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. https://t.co/tBwRdg3FOj #CFAP pic.twitter.com/JIdG3fcEcY — Farm Service Agency (@usdafsa) June 4, 2020 The agency began taking applications on May 26 and has already made payments to more than 35,000 producers, totaling more than $545 million, the USDA said in a news release. The states that have received the most CFAP payments include Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. “The coronavirus has hurt America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. The FSA is accepting applications for up to $16 billion in aid to farmers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through Aug. 28. Share this -





