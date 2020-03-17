Facebook announces $100 million small-business fund

Facebook announced Tuesday that it is starting a grant program to offer cash and free advertising totaling $100 million to small businesses across 30 countries where it has employees.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are heavily affected by the crisis – especially as more and more people sensibly stay home,” Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a post on Tuesday. “The longer the crisis goes on, the greater the risk to small businesses and to the livelihoods of their owners and employees.”

The company said it is also creating new virtual training to support businesses.