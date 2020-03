Facebook, Google and other tech giants vow solidarity to fight fraud and misinformation

The number of reported U.S. deaths related to coronavirus jumped to 81 on Monday night, an increase of 10 within the span of a few hours. Washington state reported 6 more deaths, and Virginia, New York, Louisiana and California each reported one death. Read the full story here. Share this -







Washington state may call on dentists to donate personal protective gear With increasingly dire shortages of personal protective equipment like masks and gowns in Washington state hospitals, medical professionals are raising the possibility of asking dentists to scale back non-critical procedures and donate their extra protective gear. "You can get the dentists out of the supply chain," said Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospitals Association. "No one should be getting their teeth cleaned." Sauer says her group is working with the state department of health on a possible mandate for dentists to stop non-critical procedures and donate their extra gear. Even in states where the need is not as dire, hospitals are looking to other medical facilities for supplies."There are other fields that use [protective equipment] that may be an untapped resource," said Kerry McKean Kelly, of the New Jersey Hospital Association. The American Dental Association did not respond directly to a question about dentists donating protective gear, but it released a statement Monday asking dentists nationwide to "postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks."







"Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will suspend production as concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus continue to grow. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops," the "Jeopardy!" Twitter account said Monday. It's unclear when production will continue. "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and finished his first round of chemotherapy in August. With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020







False coronavirus rumors surge in 'hidden viral' text messages The various false text messages forwarded to many Americans on Sunday and Monday all started a little differently before making the same debunked claim: Martial law is coming. Martial law is not coming. U.S. politicians on Monday sought to remove any doubt and publicly debunked the rumors. But the messages proved hard to stop or even trace, because they were shared in texts, often forwarded by people who meant well. With social media networks like Facebook and Twitter cracking down on the spread of dangerous misinformation in the face of the pandemic, misleading information and false claims have moved to what experts are calling a literal "game of telephone" in text-messaging apps. Read the full story here.







NASCAR postponing races until at least May NASCAR announced Monday that it would be postponing all its races until at least the beginning of May in order to abide by government guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor the situation closely with public health officials and medical experts," the racing league said in a statement. NASCAR joins other major leagues, including the MLB, NHL and NBA, in suspending sports seasons as the world combats the pandemic. The NFL is not currently in its regular season, but did announced Monday it was canceling its Las Vegas draft event amid the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/pAVKodBaMT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 16, 2020