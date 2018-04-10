This photo.
Sen. Coons woke up ready
Chris Coons, who will be among the 44 senators questioning Mark Zuckerberg today, is already annoyed.
He posted on Twitter this morning that he found fake Facebook accounts using his identity and alleged that some of the other profiles that were friends with those accounts "appear to be Russian."
10 people downloaded a quiz. Now their friends probably hate them
Sometimes the numbers involved in these data breaches are so big that they can lose meaning.
New Zealand, however, has provided us with a reminder of just how dense our social networks can be — and why it matters that Facebook let researchers grab data of people who were friends with users who used third-party apps.
The Guardian reports that just 10 New Zealanders who downloaded the personality quiz app linked to data that was allegedly used by Cambridge Analytica ended up exposing more than 63,000 of their fellow citizens.
It's a stark reminder of just how much of our data can be up for grabs in a simple shift from "just me" to "me and my friends."
Facebook PAC donation to senators
Ahead of the testimony from Zuckerberg today, why not check out the contributions that senators on the Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees have received for their campaigns from Facebook's PAC since it started making political donations in the 2012 election cycle.
The totals are based on an NBC review of data from the Center for Responsive Politics.
Zuckerberg releases prepared statement for his testimony
On Monday, Zuckerberg released his prepared statement for his testimony, issuing an apology and taking responsibility for its indiscretions.
"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," he wrote. "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."
Zuckerberg wrote that he now realizes that the company stated goal of connecting people had been short sighted.
"It’s not enough to just connect people, we have to make sure those connections are positive," Zuckerberg wrote in his statement. "It’s not enough to just give people a voice, we have to make sure people aren’t using it to hurt people or spread misinformation."
Apple co-founder says Zuckerberg could fix Facebook, but won't
In an interview Monday with MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak said Mark Zuckerberg won't do anything to fix Facebook.
"He could but he won't," Wozniak said. "Personalities don't change."
"I'm going to trick you out a little and pretend to do little light things, but nothing that is going to cost me money over your privacy," he added of Zuckerberg.
Wozniak recently announced that he is deleting his Facebook account in light of the company’s data privacy issues. He explained to MSNBC's Ali Velshi he’s for the “little guys, the users,” and challenged Facebook for making the user their product, a critique similar to one recently made by current Apple CEO, Tim Cook on MSNBC.
Privacy issues aren't exactly new for Facebook
Facebook’s recent crisis is just one of many privacy issues that company has had to deal with in its relatively short existence.
Taking a step back to look at Facebook’s pattern of privacy issues provides an important perspective on just how many times the company has faced serious criticism.
