Fact check: Are federal workers more likely to be Democrats?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday decried a Democratic proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday, suggesting that federal workers would use time off to help Democratic campaigns.

“Just what America needs, another paid holiday and a bunch of government workers being paid to go out and work for I assume ... our colleagues on the other side, on their campaigns,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The proposal, which is part of the sweeping Democratic anti-corruption and voting reform bill dubbed H.R. 1, would allow federal workers to be entitled to paid leave up to six days a year to serve as poll workers.

It’s the second time this month that a high-profile Republican has suggested that federal workers are overwhelmingly Democrats. During the 35-day partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump said that “most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats.”

The problem: Surveys of federal workers show that they aren’t, in fact, more likely to identify as Democrats.

A survey of 1,277 federal employees conducted by the Government Business Council and GovExec during the shutdown found that 25 percent identified as Democrats, 22 percent identified as Republicans and 32 percent called themselves political independents. An additional 17 percent said they preferred not to select a party.

That party parity has been in place since well before Trump’s election. A 2010 Gallup survey found that while federal employees who are a part of a union are most likely to identify as Democrats (about 40 percent) rather than Republicans (27 percent) or independents (31 percent), nonunion federal employees are more likely to be independents (36 percent) or Republicans (33 percent) than Democrats (29 percent).

And a separate poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, also conducted during the shutdown, found that federal workers generally reflect the country’s overall demographic and ideological makeup.

McConnell may be referring to data showing that, among employees of some major federal agencies who give political contributions to political candidates, the majority of contributions in 2016 and 2018 have been to Democratic contenders. For example, among individual donors who list the U.S. Postal Service as their employer, 30 percent gave to Republican candidates in 2018 compared with 64 percent who gave to Democrats.

But that slice of federal employees only represents the small fraction who contribute to political campaigns.

The comments by Trump and McConnell also come as federal government workers are viewed favorably by a majority of the population.

A recent NBC/WSJ poll found that 63 percent of all Americans have a positive view of federal workers, compared with just nine percent with a negative one.

Among Republicans, 60 percent view federal workers favorably, while just 10 have a negative view. That’s a far more positive assessment from GOP-affiliated Americans than during the 2011 shutdown negotiations, when just 29 percent of Republicans expressed a positive view of federal workers and 26 percent had a negative one.