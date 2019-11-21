Fact check: Biden claims Steyer produced more coal than all of England

While touting his support of climate change bills during his time in Congress, Biden lobbed an attack against Steyer's history as a hedge fund manager who invested in the coal industry.

"My friend [Steyer] was producing more coal mines and producing more coal around the world, according to the press, than all of Great Britain produces,” he said.

This appears to be true. Biden appears to be referencing a 2014 New York Times investigation that examined the coal production of companies in which Steyer's fund had invested.

The Times concluded that since receiving money from Steyer's hedge fund, the coal mines increased their annual production by about 70 million tons — “more than the amount of coal consumed annually by Britain.”

Still, though Biden was likely referencing the Times, the Financial Times reported that Britain produced just 2.6 million tons of coal in 2018, definitely less than Steyer's investments fueled.