Fact check: Biden claims Trump is holding up stimulus checks President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Reuters; AFP - Getty Images On a livestream today, Joe Biden suggested that coronavirus checks were being held up by the president. "No American should have to wait a single minute so Donald Trump can put his signature on a physical check," the front-runner for the Democratic nomination said on Thursday. "It isn't about him, it's about families that need the cash now." Biden is possibly referring to a recent Wall Street Journal report from late last week. The paper reported that according to an administration official, the president had told people he wanted his signature to appear on the direct payment checks. Though that would be unusual, there's no evidence that's actually holding up payments. Trump administration officials have said the money will go out via direct deposit and physical check within weeks, but logistical and technological issues are expected to delay many of the payments. "if we have your information, you'll get it within two weeks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday during the White House briefing.







Roy Moore to advise Louisiana pastor arrested for violating coronavirus orders Roy Moore gives the Pledge of Allegiance before announcing his plans to run for U.S. Senate in Montgomery, Alabama, on June 20, 2019. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images Conservative lightning rod Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama's high court, took to the pulpit on Thursday to back a Louisiana church defying state orders against mass gatherings. Moore appeared at Life Tabernacle Church to lend his support and advice to pastor Tony Spell, who faces misdemeanor charges for his continued flouting of state bans on large gatherings, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "There is no more clear violation of the First Amendment than this prohibition to assemble in a church," said Moore. Read the full story here.







New York City burials delayed due to surging coronavirus deaths A funeral director and a Wycoff Heights Medical Center, employee transport a body in New York on April 1, 2020. Mary Altaffer / AP The surge in coronavirus-related deaths in New York City is overwhelming funeral homes, leading to delays in burials lasting upwards of one week. Numerous calls to funeral home and cemetery directors painted a growing crisis in the "aftercare industry." Two directors said some hospitals have limited hours for pick up of the deceased, slowing the funeral homes' ability to retrieve the dead. In other cases, hospitals are delayed in filing the needed paperwork to authorize a body's release for burial, the directors said. Read the full story here.







Private jet industry touts new coronavirus tax break The private jet industry got a big tax break in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27. Now it's using the tax break as a marketing pitch. "Great news!" said a marketing email sent Thursday from Paramount Business Jets based in Leesburg Virginia. "The new CARES Act, recently signed by the President, waives all Federal Excise Tax (7.5% FET) on all domestic trips, as well as the segment fees associated with those flights." The company boasts a "portfolio" of 4,000 "luxurious" jets, and its email adds that not only is private jet travel now cheaper, it's also "a much safer way of flying."







Disney announces employee furloughs Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Feb. 11, 2004 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Matt Stroshane / Bloomberg via Getty Images File The Walt Disney Company will start to furlough employees this month in order to curb the severe economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced in a statement on Thursday. Disney said the furlough process would begin on April 19 and that "all impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period," with full access to healthcare benefits. The company did not say how many employees would be affected by the furloughs, but the move is expected to impact all theme park and cruise employees given that those businesses have been suspended entirely. Disney is only the latest American company that has been forced to take severe cost-cutting measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Retailers like Macy's and Gap have furloughed employees, as has the newspaper giant Gannett Media.







The coronavirus crisis has turned NYC into a warzone for first-responders: EMS chief Ambulance workers clean a gurney at Mount Sinai Hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 1, 2020 in New York. Spencer Platt / Getty Images The head of New York City's Emergency Medical Services department described the five boroughs as a war zone amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Our EMTs and our paramedics, all our first responders in fact including all our healthcare providers, are really on the front lines of this thing and they are doing a tremendous job, but they're fighting," EMS chief Lillian Bonsignore told NBC News. "This is a war. We consider this a war, and they're our soldiers and unfortunately they're not immune to this virus and many of them are getting sick." Bonsignore said the coronavirus outbreak triggered an unprecedented volume of 911 calls. "I'll tell you I've been in this profession for about 30 years, so three decades, and I've never seen anything like this in my whole career or in my life for that matter," she said.







Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released early from jail amid coronavirus health concerns Rapper Tekashi69 appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on July 11, 2018. Jefferson Siegel / NY Daily News via Getty Images file Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released into house arrest on Thursday, over fears that his chronic asthma make him vulnerable to coronavirus, the musician's lawyer said. "He's out and he's very happy to be released," defense attorney Lance Lazzaro told NBC News. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had been housed at a private facility under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons. He was serving time after pleading guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. Read the full story here.







Banks warn of 'utter chaos' in new small business lending program A woman works on her computer at her family restaurant which is being forced to close due to the global outbreak of coronavirus in Glendale, Calif., on March 18, 2020. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Millions of small businesses are anxiously awaiting their slices of a $350 billion relief program that forms part of the government's $2 trillion economic support package. However, with just hours to go before the launch, major banks are still awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department on how to lend the money — and some haven't even decided whether they will participate. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the program is ready to go, adding, "It is a very large priority, we want to get this money quickly into your hands." Read the full story here.






