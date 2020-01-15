Fact check: Did Biden introduce the first climate change bill?

Fact check: Sanders exaggerates health care data points Sanders exaggerated data points about the current American health care system in his pitch for "Medicare for All" on Tuesday night. "First of all, what Joe forgets to say is when you leave the current system as it is, what you are talking about are workers paying, on average, 20 percent of their incomes for health care," Sanders said, referring to former Vice President Biden. "That is insane. You've got 500,000 people going bankrupt because they cannot pay their medical bills. We're spending twice as much per capita on health care as do the people of any other country." Let's dig in. Americans are not typically spending 20 percent of percent of incomes on health care, according to federal consumer expenditure data from 2018, as well as research on the issue. To be sure, there are some people for whom this is true — particularly in Medicare families — but it's not correct to describe the nation this way.

The U.S. spends twice as much as many — but not all — developed nations on health care, according to data from the intergovernmental Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It’s not twice as much as "any other country," however. As for the half a million medical bill bankruptcies per year, The Washington Post dug into the data point last year and rated it "Three Pinocchios" — though Sanders' campaign and researchers of the American Journal of Public Health editorial his campaign told The Post he relied on for the statistic disputed the rating. Read the paper's deep dive here. Share this -







Trump knocks Steyer after debate Steyer is running low on cash. Nobody knows him. Made his money on coal. So funny! https://t.co/vS48ta5IFr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020 Share this -







Warren and Sanders de-escalate campaign feud over contested remark DES MOINES, Iowa — The nonaggression pact between Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts faced its most difficult test and held — at least for now. The two progressive senators de-escalated a tense round of tit-for-tat exchanges between their presidential campaigns on the debate stage here Tuesday night over the charged issues of gender and electability. Aides and supporters of both senators, who have more or less remained allies even while running against each for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, had accused each other of dirty tricks and lying in recent days after a series of leaks to the media, culminating in Warren saying in a statement that Sanders once told her he didn't think a woman could win the presidency. But when the topic came up during a debate hosted by CNN, both sought to set the issue aside and move on, even as Sanders once again denied telling Warren a woman couldn't win during a one-on-one meeting in 2018. Read the full story. Share this -







Candidates deliver their closing statements And that’s a wrap, folks. Here are the (not verbatim) closing statements of each candidate summed up, edited for length and clarity in order of speaking. Klobuchar: This election is about you. It is about your health care, your schools and your lives. It’s about racial justice and climate change and gun safety. If you are tired of the extremism and noise and nonsense in Washington, I am your candidate. Steyer: The American people are my teammates. I can prepare to take on Trump on the debate stage and take him down on the economy. Buttigieg: We cannot take the risk of trying to confront this president with the same Washington mindset. If you are tired of the spectacle of division and dysfunction, join me to turn the page on our policies and summon the courage to break from the past. Warren: I see this as our moment in history, our moment when no one is left on the sidelines — those living in poverty, trans women of color, black infant mortality, climate change, student loan debt. Hope and courage, that is how I will make you proud as your nominee, and as the first woman president. Sanders: This is the moment when we have to think big, not small. This the moment to have the courage to take on the 1 percent and corporate greed and create a government that works for all and not just the 1 percent. Biden: Character is on the ballot, and that's not what Trump is spewing out with his xenophobia and racism. We have to restore America’s soul. It is in jeopardy under this president. We have to regain the respect of the world. We are in a position to do so right now. Share this -







The final numbers on candidate attacks on Donald Trump in tonight's debate Candidates attacked President Donald Trump 45 times in the two hours and ten minutes of tonight's debate. That's more attacks directed at Trump in any debate except Night 2 of the July 2019 Democratic debate. See the full numbers at our seventh Democratic debate attack tracker here. Share this -







Klobuchar on Trump: We need a president, not an unelected king If our Republican colleagues won’t allow those four witnesses in the impeachment trial, they may as well give the President a crown and a scepter.



The last time I checked, our country was founded on this idea that we didn't want to be ruled by a king. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/noi0efmZH3 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 15, 2020 I am going to be able to stand across from Donald Trump on that debate stage and say to my friends in Iowa: the Midwest is not flyover country for me. I live here. #DemDebate — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 15, 2020 Share this -





