Fact check: Gabbard claims Buttigieg would send troops to Mexico

The two veterans on the stage — Gabbard and Buttigieg — sparred over the South Bend mayor’s recent comments on troops in Mexico. Gabbard said that the mayor had made a “careless statement about how you, as president, would be willing to send our troops to Mexico to fight the cartels.”

Buttigieg said his remarks were taken out of context.

"I was talking about U.S.-Mexico cooperation. We’ve been doing security cooperation with Mexico for years, with law enforcement cooperation and military cooperation that could continue to be developed with training relationships, for example. Do you seriously think anybody on this stage is proposing invading Mexico?" he said.

Gabbard retorted: “That’s not what I said!”

Here's what the mayor actually said at California event recently, according to The Sacramento Bee, responding to a question related to gang and drug violence.

"There is a scenario where we could have security cooperation," Buttigieg said, adding, “I’d only order American troops into conflict if American lives were on the line and if it was necessary to meet treaty obligations.”