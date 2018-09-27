Fact check: Kavanaugh says he 'welcomed' an investigation into Ford's allegation

“When this allegation first arose, I welcomed any kind of investigation. Senate, FBI or otherwise. The committee has now conducted a thorough investigation, and I cooperated fully. I know that any investigation … will clear me,” Kavanaugh said in his opening remarks.

Kavanaugh did not publicly welcome an investigation in two public statements denying the allegations and an in-depth interview with Fox News. It is unclear if he did so privately.

Asked by Fox News if he believed there should be an FBI investigation into the charges, Kavanaugh said that he wanted to defend himself.

“I’ve said all along and Ashley, too, I want to be heard," he said, referring to his wife. "I want an opportunity — a fair process. America’s about fairness, I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and clear my name as quickly as I can in whatever forum the Senate deems appropriate.”