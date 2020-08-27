Fact check: Night 3 of the Republican National Convention Night 3 of the Republican National Convention featured a number of elected officials, second lady Karen Pence and others who made the case for President Donald Trump's re-election during a program focused on "law and order" as protests grow over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Vice President Mike Pence also accepted his renomination with a speech praising Trump for his leadership, but he frequently distorted the facts. Read our real-time fact-check. Share this -





