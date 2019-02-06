Fact check: 'Over the last two years, we have begun to fully rebuild the United States Military'

Despite Trump's frequent discussion of "restoring" and "rebuilding" America's military might, the most recent legislation he signed to fund national defense came in at less than an Obama-signed bill in 2011.

For fiscal year 2019, Trump has signed into law National Defense Authorization legislation that provides $716 billion for national defense operations, including $639 billion for the Pentagon.

That’s a smaller dollar number than the $726 billion provided by the 2011 National Defense Authorization Act.

It’s not clear yet what Trump will ultimately propose for defense spending in fiscal year 2020.

In a tweet on Dec. 4, he appeared to decry the amount of spending on defense, saying, "The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!" (He’s referring to the same bill he signed into law).

But days after reports that he wanted to slash future spending to $700 billion, the administration signaled that Trump would instead agree to a request from then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to boost that number to $740 billion.