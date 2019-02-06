Fact check: San Diego proves walls work to combat illegal immigration, Trump says

When Trump argues that the United States needs a wall along the southern border, he likes to point to San Diego's success. "San Diego used to have the most illegal border crossings in the country," Trump said Tuesday night. "In response, a strong security wall was put in place. This powerful barrier almost completely ended illegal crossings."

The militarized border touching the communities of Imperial Beach, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa contributed to a 75 percent decline in crossings in the years immediately after fencing was installed in the 1990s, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

There, double and triple barriers fortify the westernmost stretch of the nearly 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border as U.S. Border Patrol agents drive SUVs along frontage roads and hover overhead in helicopters.

The hardened border, however, pushed migrants to remote areas that are more dangerous, those experts contended. Arizona has become a hotbed of crossings, but migrants often die of dehydration. The mountains east of San Diego have also become a crossing zone, where migrants have died from hypothermia.