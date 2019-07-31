Fact check: Sanders says Amazon made billions and paid zero in federal taxes
Sanders opened with a broadside against Amazon. "Tonight as we speak right now, 500,000 Americans are sleeping out on the street, and yet companies like Amazon that made billions in profits did not pay one nickel in federal income tax," he said.
He's right, according to an analysis of corporate filings put out by the progressive think tank Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP.)
The analysis did not review state and local taxes, however.
How Hickenlooper really got universal background checks done in Colorado
During a discussion on gun control, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said he got universal background checks passed in Colorado, but that it "for whatever reason, [it] doesn’t seem to be able to get done in Washington."
A closer look at Hickenlooper's achievement, however, shows that he did it in a way that would likely make it difficult to enact on a national level.
The mammoth package of gun bills Hickenlooper passed in 2013, which included universal background checks for all gun purchases and a so-called "high-capacity magazine ban," was undertaken without any Republican support and exacted great political cost on state Democrats.
Hickenlooper has actually expressed serious misgivings about how he handled the issue, publicly pondering whether it was worth it and apologizing to one of the key players in the process. But he still touts it on the 2020 trail as one of his major accomplishments.
Williamson tries to take on the establishment
Going into this second debate, Williamson is aware she was widely mocked at the first debate — particularly when she said she was going to meet Trump on the battlefield and defeat him with love.
But, at this debate, the best-selling self-help author is trying to not be the joke. She’s making an anti-establishment case standing at the far-left end of the stage. She points to the entire slate of candidates and says conventional politics isn’t working, their plans don’t go far enough or are misguided and insinuates that some of them are beholden to special interests and lobbyists.
Bernie quote on guns comes back again
Sanders was about this 2013 quote he gave to Seven Days Vermont, a local outlet in his home state, about gun control.
“If you passed the strongest gun control legislation tomorrow, I don’t think it will have a profound effect on the tragedies we have seen," he said in the interview in his Capitol Hill office, a few months after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.
Sanders has a more moderate record on gun control than many Democrats, voting against the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act that expanded background checks and a waiting period for purchasing guns.
But he supports an assault weapons ban, and has voted for a litany of gun control bills in recent years.
No one has mentioned the front-runner yet
We’re more than an hour into Tuesday’s debate, yet no one has mentioned the name of the guy who in poll after poll is leading the Democratic primary field: former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bernie’s team keeps up CNN critiques
Sanders poked at Tapper earlier, claiming one of his health care questions was a Republican talking point. His team is driving that point home.
Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ national press secretary, added more on Twitter: “Is this a Fox News debate? These right wing questions my god.”
She then pointed to Sanders’ podcast.
Mid-break take
The 'Medicare for All' fight is over who pays and who gets insured
The most contentious in-the-weeds policy fight of the night so far was over whether the "Medicare for All" plan backed by progressives Warren and Sanders would end up hurting the employed — and particularly union members — by yanking away private insurance and raising taxes on the middle class.
Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents the hardscrabble Mahoning Valley in eastern Ohio, said that after decades of unionized workers seeing plants close and wages stagnate, they are often left with the benefits of high-quality private health insurance plans as “the only thing they have.” He added: “It’s bad policy and it’s certainly bad politics” to take that away.
Several other Democrats have proposed plans that would create variations on a “public option” in which consumers could choose to sign up for government health insurance. Sanders and Warren, who aim to ensure that all Americans have insurance, countered that savings from reduced premiums, deductibles and co-payments would leave middle class families better off economically.
Ultimately, the Medicare for All senators are targeting voters who are uninsured or underinsured, while the others are keeping their eyes on those who have private insurance and are concerned that a transition to a new system would leave them worse off.
Candidates taking plenty of shots at each other, President Trump
The gloves were never on on Night 1 of the second Democratic debate, with every candidate except for Marianne Williamson attacking or being attacked in the opening of the debate.
In the first 30 minutes, starting with the candidates' opening statements, there were 30 attacks.
Klobuchar, keen to break out, strikes a more forceful tone
Dart mentioned earlier that Klobuchar has tried to show off her pragmatic streak tonight.
She has also used a far more assertive and impassioned tone than she did in the first round of debates last month – particularly in her answers to questions about immigration and gun control.
Report: Visa overstays exceed illegal border crossings
Fact check: Americans pay 10 times more for insulin than Canadians
"When I went to Canada the other day, people paid 1/10th the price of insulin that they’re paying in the U.S," Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed Tuesday night.
Americans do pay 10 times more than Canadians for insulin, according to the reports documenting Americans who drive across the border to purchase the lower-priced insulin. The cost of insulin for treating Type 1 diabetes nearly doubled between 2012 and 2016, according to the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute.