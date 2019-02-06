Fact check: Trump boasts of energy 'revolution,' says U.S. is now No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas

Trump said Tuesday night that "we have unleashed a revolution in American energy — the United States is now the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world."

While it's true that U.S. is the leading producer of both oil and gas in the world, the president is claiming undue credit. That's been the case since the middle of the Obama administration.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that in 2017, the United States produced the most petroleum and dry natural gas of any country in the world.

But that's not a recent phenomenon, either. The U.S. has topped the production charts in both categories since 2013 (for petroleum) and 2011 (for natural gas).