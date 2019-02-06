Fact check: Trump claims Mexican cities are paying for migrants to journey to U.S.

In a section discussing illegal immigration, Trump said that "Mexican cities, in order to remove the illegal immigrants from their communities, are getting trucks and buses to bring them up to our country in areas where there is little border protection."

Trump seems to be referring to a group of about 2,000 migrants who are arriving at the port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas. This group made much of their journey by bus, and a handful of cities and towns they passed through in Mexico paid for the buses because they were not equipped to care for the immigrants.

However, it's not clear what Trump meant when he said there is "little border protection." Texas sent state patrolmen and women to Eagle Pass today as reinforcements, where federal and local law enforcement also had a larger than usual presence, according to local news reports.

"There is patrol at all times through the area, so it's just a little heavier today than usual," Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey Cantu told reporters on Tuesday, according to the local ABC News affiliate.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that DHS will “take all steps to ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel” at the border.