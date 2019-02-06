Fact check: Trump claims unemployment is at its lowest rate in 'half a century'

Unemployment is currently near a 50 year low, though it's notably a continuation of a strong growth trend begun after the recession ended in 2010.

When unemployment ticked down to 3.7 percent in September 2018, that indeed marked the lowest jobless rate since December 1969, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the jobless rate has since ticked back up to 4 percent in January, which is above the 3.8 percent achieved in the Clinton administration in April 2000.

It's certainly true that the economy is much improved from a decade ago. Joblessness has steadily declined since the end of the economic recession in 2010.

But it’s a fuzzier picture when it comes to whether Trump deserves credit for the low unemployment rate or whether he has continued a trend started by the Obama administration. In the 24 months since Trump has been in office, total nonfarm employment has grown by nearly 4.9 million. Over the same period of time (24 months) at the end of Obama’s tenure, total nonfarm employment grew by about 5.1 million.