Fact check: Trump falsely claims U.S. is testing more than every other country 'combined' President Donald Trump boasted again about coronavirus testing, tweeting Monday that the U.S. has "performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined!" Interesting? By Congress not wanting the special 5 minute testing apparatus, they are saying that they are not "essential". In any event, we have great testing capacity, and have performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020 This is not true. America has performed the most tests — as a large country with an ongoing pandemic — of any country, but the U.S. has not tested more people than the rest of the world combined. According to one global data compilation, the U.S. has tested more people than Trump says — 6.8 million tests. But according to the same tracker, Russia has performed 4.1 million tests, Italy has done 2.1 million tests and Canada has conduced another 862,000. That's more than 7 million tests in just three countries. More than 200 other countries are also fighting this pandemic, as well.







White House dismisses report projecting sharp increase in daily COVID deaths The White House on Monday dismissed a document reportedly prepared by the Trump administration that projects that deaths from the coronavirus could reach 3,000 a day on June 1. "This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting. This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. The document was obtained by The New York Times, which said that the administration's forecast could reach 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of the month compared to about 25,000 cases a day now. The projections were based on government modeling compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deere said in his statement that Trump's "phased guidelines to open up America again are a scientific driven approach that the top health and infectious disease experts in the federal government agreed with" and that the health of Americans remains the president's top priority.







Photo: Churches open in Munich Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images Worshippers attend an evening Mass at Munich's Frauenkirche on Monday, the first day churches and other houses of worship were allowed to hold services again in Bavaria. Nationwide state and local governments are easing lockdown measures in a careful attempt to bring normalcy back to public life in Germany.







Kroger to offer free COVID-19 testing to workers Grocery giant Kroger will begin offering COVID-19 testing to workers, according to a release issued this morning. The company will also provide testing to associates based on symptoms and medical need. It already hosts public drive-thru testing sites in 12 states. "At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer, in a statement released to NBC News. "Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country." Kroger will be distributing tests to workers across its family of brands, including Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Dillon's, among others. Members of UFCW Local 770 in the Los Angeles area have been protesting at Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations for over a week. Members have been calling for testing, more cleaning, and response protocol following a COVID-19 positive test in stores. "That UFCW members successfully compelled Kroger to provide testing is a significant victory for the public's health,"said John Grant, president of UFCW Local 770, in a release. "Grocery corporations like Kroger have been doubling and tripling their profits while other businesses are shuttering, yet they have been slow to implement safety measures and share profits with essential workers on the frontline."







Top FEMA official announces he's departing the office in July William Roy, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Response Operations Division, is departing his position at the end of July, a senior administration official told NBC News. Roy, a retired Army major general, has served as director of the division since July 2017. As part of that role, Roy oversees multiple departments, including the FEMA Operations Center and the National Response Coordination Center. Roy has been deeply involved in the coronavirus response effort and is a member of the interagency leadership group that works with the White House and its task forces. FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.







Pro baseball from Korea headed to American TV A cameraman films a pre-season baseball game between the Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul on April 21, 2020. South Korea's baseball season will begin on May 5 without fans. Lee Jin-man / AP file ESPN announced Monday it struck a deal with South Korean baseball officials, and plans to televise six games per week to sports-starved American viewers. The pact, made with the Korean Baseball Organization's (KBO) international rights holder Eclat Media Group, calls one game to air each day, Tuesday through Sunday, on an ESPN channel and its digital platform. The first game, to be played in an empty stadium, will feature the Samsung Lions and NC Dinos. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Korea and 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Virtually all sports around the world have been put on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea and Taiwan have been widely praised for their aggressive fight against the pandemic — and now both have professional baseball up and running.







New data suggests Americans bought roughly 4.2 million firearms in April, according to gun control group Confronted by the coronavirus outbreak, Americans bought an estimated 4.2 million firearms in March and April, a gun control group said Monday. The Everytown for Gun Safety group came to that conclusion after crunching the newest numbers from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and discovering that 25 percent more background checks were done in April 2020 than in April 2019. And more guns means more danger for Americans sheltering at home during the coronavirus crisis, according to Shannon Watkins of the Moms Demand Action gun control group. "The risks are particularly high for the millions of kid in homes with unsecured guns, women sheltering in places with abusers, and anybody struggling psychologically during this crisis," Watkins said.







New Jersey schools to remain closed through the rest of the academic year, gov announces #BREAKING: ALL SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year – to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families.



Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action. pic.twitter.com/PI5xFxPlVZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 4, 2020






