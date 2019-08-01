Fact check: Trump tweets inaccurate claim about Obama's immigration policy
While it’s true the Obama administration built some of the migrant detention facilities — including one in 2014 — that have housed children during both administrations, Trump is misstating his predecessor's immigration policy.
The Obama administration did not have a policy of widespread family separation, though families were detained together.
What’s more, Trump ended his administration's family separation policy amid widespread outrage and challenges in the courts — not because he thought it would be a deterrent to migrants — and his administration has continued to separate hundreds of children from their families at the southern border since announcing the end of the policy.
Biden sets internet ablaze with closing call to arms
Biden told his followers to “go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight.”
A quick peak at his Twitter account makes clear that supporters need to “text Joe to 30330,” but the internet had a good time with this one. Many laughs were had on Twitter where users contemplated if Biden knew what he was talking about, thought he was running in an election thousands of years in the future and so on.
Harris dings Biden for his past support of the Hyde Amendment
Nearing the end of the debate, Harris knocked Biden for supporting — until just recently — the Hyde Amendment, a federal law that bars the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions.
"On the Hyde Amendment, Vice President, where you made a decision for years to withhold resources to poor women to have access to reproductive health care, including women who were the victims of rape and incest, do you now say that you have evolved and you regret that?" Harris asked. "Because you have only, since you’ve been running for president this time, said that you had in some way would take that back or you didn’t agree with the decision that you made over many, many years."
Harris is right — the vice president backtracked on his support for the Hyde Amendment just months ago in June, amid a flurry of criticism.
""I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to ... exercise their constitutionally protected right," Biden said, when he announced his departure from the long-held belief. "If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code."
Who is Tulsi Gabbard?
According to Google Trends, Joe Biden (in yellow) was dominating as the most-searched candidate. During the debate, it was Tulsi Gabbard (in blue).
Fact check: Biden alleges Harris allowed 1,000 prisoners back on the street
Biden attacked Harris' record as attorney general of California on Wednesday night with a lengthy story, earning protestations from Harris about the accuracy of his claims.
Biden suggested that Harris defied staff recommendations and failed to disclose information about law enforcement misconduct to defense attorneys. As a result, Biden said, "Along came a federal judge and said enough, enough. And he freed 1,000 of these people. If you doubt me, Google 1,000 prisoners freed, Kamala Harris," Biden said.
What Biden said is mostly true, though he muddled a few details in his telling.
As attorney general, Harris’ aides encouraged her to adopt a Brady policy in 2005 — a rule requiring prosecutors to disclose past misconduct by law enforcement witnesses — to defendants and their attorneys. According to The Wall Street Journal, she did not do so for years and came under fire when a scandal highlighted her department's lack of such a policy.
In 2010, a police crime-lab technician — with a criminal conviction that had not been disclosed to defendants and likely would have kept her away from processing drug evidence — was found to be skimming cocaine from evidence for personal use, according to The Wall Street Journal. With those lab results jeopardized and results considered tainted, roughly 1,000 cases were dismissed or dropped. A Superior Court judge blamed Harris for the fiasco and Harris reportedly scrambled to officially institute a Brady policy. So, while 1,000 "prisoners" were not released, some 1,000 cases were dismissed or dropped.
Biden did inaccurately claim that Harris never instituted a Brady policy. She did do so after the crime lab scandal.
The final numbers on who was attacked in tonight's debate
Here's the rundown on the on-stage candidates and other noteworthy figures targeted the most in Night 2 of the Democratic presidential debates. Read the full list of candidate attacks here.
Why did Gillibrand go after Biden on women in the workplace?
During an exchange with Biden, Gillibrand accused the former Delaware senator of voting against affordable child care and having said, 38 years ago, "women working outside the home would lead to the deterioration of family."
Did he?
It's true that in 1981, Biden voted against an expansion of the child tax credit — a measure designed to help families pay for child care — saying on the Senate floor that wealthy families (ones earning more than $30,000 in 1981) shouldn’t receive it. (He did, however, support families earning less than $30,000 receiving the credit).
Critics at the time said Biden’s position would have made it more difficult for women to re-enter the workplace after giving birth, because it would stop families with two working parents from qualifying for the child tax credit. Biden, in his floor remarks ahead of the vote at the time, addressed that criticism and argued that the federal government should not be in the business of encouraging “families to make the decision to entrust the primary care of their infant, of their young children, to a daycare center.”
“That should be available for people who do not have a choice,” he said, according to a transcript of the floor debate.
NBC News has not identified the op-ed Gillibrand said Biden wrote, but a campaign aide tweeted:
Candidates giving their closing statements
DE BLASIO: Let’s tax the rich. He says Trump is the real “socialist,” providing “socialism for the rich.”
BENNET: The U.S. needs to come together and make Donald Trump a one-term president and govern for our kids and grandkids.
INSLEE: We’ve kicked the can down the road on climate change for too long. Now is our last chance.
GILLIBRAND: I know how to beat Donald Trump I’ve won in a Republican district. I get things done and I’m not afraid of the big challenges.
GABBARD: I am not a warmonger, and I will end this insanity, end wasteful regime-change wars, and take trillions of dollars we’re wasting on wars and weapons and use it to serve Americans here at home.
CASTRO: This election is all about what kind of nation we will become. We will say 'adios' to Donald Trump.
YANG: Pundits couldn’t stop talking about me not wearing a tie last time. Everyone’s trying to get us to fight on stage, turning this into a reality TV show. It’s no mystery why a reality TV star got elected last time. We need to be laser focused on solving the major problems of today.
BOOKER: Thanks Detroit. The dream of this country is under threat now. The way we beat Trump is not just by focusing on him, but by focusing on each other.
HARRIS: As an attorney general, I took on big banks, for-profit colleges, trans-national criminal organizations. We have a president who has predatory nature and predatory instincts. Predators prey on people they perceive to be weak and vulnerable. They prey on people in need of help.
BIDEN: We’re in a battle for the soul of America. This is the most consequential election of our lives. We can overcome the damage Trump has done, but another four years will change America forever. We choose hope over fear. We choose the idea that together we can do anything
Castro invokes ‘Moscow Mitch’ nickname
Mitch McConnell has been sharply criticized in recent days after the Senate blocked election security bills in the wake of Mueller’s testimony. The move earned McConnell the nickname ‘Moscow Mitch,’ suggesting he is giving cover to Vladimir Putin.
In talking about the Mueller investigation into Russian election meddling, Castro invoked the nickname. The Senate Majority Leader, who has expressed anger about the nickname (and its corresponding Twitter hashtag), surely won’t be pleased.
Impeachment comes up near the end of the debate
After not being discussed Tuesday, candidates were asked for their opinions on what to do about Trump in light of the Mueller report. Booker, Castro and de Blasio all expressed support for impeachment.
Bennet expressed concern over McConnell acquitting Trump on impeachment and then the president claiming exoneration. Castro shot back, saying the president would claim if he wasn’t impeached that nothing was wrong in the first place.
Democrats don't support Hyde Amendment but overall public does
Biden briefly came under fire for his past support of the Hyde Amendment, a long-standing government policy which prohibits federal funds from being used to pay for most abortions.
A Politico-Harvard poll in October 2016 found that a slight majority of Democrats — 55 percent — said that the policy should be overturned, while 37 percent said it should stay in place.
But the same poll found that a majority of the electorate at large — 58 percent — supports keeping the ban on federal funding for abortions in place.
Biden reversed his support for the Hyde Amendment in June after facing intense pressure from within his own party.
Booker, more than most candidates on stage, keeps focus on Trump
In his answers to questions about health care and foreign policy, Booker largely shied away from intra-party debates and ideological mission statements. Instead, he used his air time to attack President Trump.
In responding to a question about Afghanistan, for example, Booker began by enthusiastically declaring: “I will never conduct foreign policy by tweet.” He later blasted Trump as an “authoritarian” and called for impeachment proceedings against him.